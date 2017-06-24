WATCH: Highlights from All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions First Test

New Zealand’s All Blacks have taken the first step towards winning their Test series against the British and Irish Lions with a 30-15 victory on Saturday night at Eden Park.

Rieko Ioane, making his first start for the home side, bagged a double as the All Blacks marched towards victory.

The Lions put in a great effort and first half injuries to Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty seemed to give them a chance.

They were only five down at the half-time break, but had the game taken away from them after that and looked tired at stages in the second half.