WATCH: Highlights from Wallabies vs Australia

The Wallabies have wrapped up their June campaign with a 13-point win over Italy, but fans weren’t breathing easy during the match.

There were more than a few worrying moments and the home side only led by a single point late in the game.

However, a pair of tries in the last five minutes from Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge saw the Wallabies get out to a 13-point advantage.

The big moment of the first half was a disallowed try for Italy in the sixth minute which, if it had been ticked off by the TMO, could’ve put them up 10-0.

However the Wallabies took control from that point onwards and scored four of the next five tries, two each from Israel Folau and Sefa Naivalu.

That looked likely to be enough to win it until some poor play in the later stages of the game from the Australians allowed Italy to bring the scores close again.

In the end though, it was Australia victorious by 13 points, leaving Wallabies fans relieved but no doubt a little nervous ahead of the Rugby Championship.