Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs will be looking to fight their way back into the top eight when they take on a struggling North Melbourne Kangaroos side at the wrong end of the ladder. Catch all the live scores, highlights and AFL action on The Roar from 7:25pm (AEST).
The defending champions, the Bulldogs, have slipped away over the past two months, losing their last two in a row and four of their last five games as they look to stay in touch with the finals race.
A dismal effort in attack over the last two weeks has seen them put on only 42 and 56 points against the Swans and Demons respectively, eventually going down by 57 to Melbourne at home just six days ago.
In those same two games, they’ve averaged just five goals in the first half and conceded 13 as the premiership winners continue to throw execution out the window.
Despite sitting in 10th on the ladder with six wins and just as many defeats, a win today will shoot them back into the top eight, leaping over the Bombers and Swans and even beyond if they can really pile on the pain for the Kangaroos.
It’s not so pleasant for the Kangaroos who are languishing down in second last, sitting in 17th with just four wins to their name this season.
They too are coming off back to back defeats, including a 17-point loss to the Saints last week, failing to come back late after kicking just four goals in the opening three quarters.
In a somewhat odd statistic of low-scoring contests, the Roos have the third worst attack in the league, averaging 81 points per game, but also have the third-best defence in the league, conceding just 84 points a game.
A win today for North Melbourne could actually see them jump as high as four spots into 13th, putting them just one position behind the Dogs who will fall below the Saints on percentage if they lose by even the smallest of margins.
These two have already played each other once this year, with the Dogs coming back in the final quarter to hold onto a 3-point win back in Round 4.
That win was the third victory for the Bulldogs in the last four encounters between the two.
Team News
The defending premiers have been forced into a couple of changes this week with injury playing a part in the line up for Luke Beveridge.
Tom Boyd and Lin Jong have both been ruled out with calf and ACL injuries respectively, allowing Jack Redpath and Tom Campbell to come into the side.
For the Kangaroos, they will welcome back polarising ruckman Majak Daw who has been called up for just his second game in the AFL this season.
Also being promoted from the VFL this week is former skipper and 11-year Kangaroos veteran Andrew Swallow, joining Daw on the interchange.
Jamie Macmillan comes back into the side after missing the Roos loss to St Kilda last week with a hamstring strain.
In terms of omissions, Kayne Turner has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Lachlan Hansen and Jed Anderson have been sent down to the VFL in favour of the aforementioned additions.
Prediction
Both sides really, really need this win today after struggling in the opening half of the season.
Things are looking better for the Bulldogs in the grand picture but the Kangaroos are still in it among a tight race in the bottom ten.
Both teams have really struggled with scoring points in recent times as well but I think the Bulldogs might just have the edge to turn it around with a big performance at home.
Bulldogs to win by 7
7:32pm
Q1′
Nathan Hrovat from 30 out… but he misses too!! Both sides a bit wayward off the boot in the opening exchanges.
Bulldogs 0.2 (2)
Kangaroos 1.2 (8)
7:31pm
Q1′
Stringer finds Campbell inside forward 50… and he marks!!
Oh no, not a great shot at goal though, shanking it badly off the boot through for a behind.
Bulldogs 0.2 (2)
Kangaroos 1.1 (7)
7:30pm
Q1′
Daw coming in for the set shot about 45 out and off to the left boundary line… he gets the distance, but not the accuracy as the ball runs through the right gate for a behind.
Bulldogs 0.1 (1)
Kangaroos 1.1 (7)
7:29pm
Q1′
Scrappy opening from the Dogs as the Roos push out wide to the left boundary line on the switch. They have numbers up front… and Majak Daw snags the mark inside forward 50!!
Bulldogs 0.1 (1)
Kangaroos 1.0 (6)
7:28pm
Q1′
Kangaroos cruising through centre field… this is superb ball movement from them so early in the game and Taylor Garner takes the mark inside forward 50!!
GOAL KANGAROOS!!
Fantastic build up and an even better finish from Garner who sinks the set shot from 40 out.
Bulldogs 0.1 (1)
Kangaroos 1.0 (6)
7:27pm
FIRST BOUNCE
We are underway!! Bulldogs get the clearance off the centre bounce and the chance is on for the early goal… but Liam Picken can’t get his accuracy right from the top of the 50 for a behind.
Bulldogs 0.1 (1)
Kangaroos 0.0 (0)
7:21pm
First bounce around 5 minutes away
7:20pm
The Bulldogs banner guy producing the goods once again.
7:18pm
The defending champs have lost four of their last five and find themselves on the wrong side of the finals equation as many throw the premiership hangover tag at them.
7:17pm
A fresh 11 degrees greets the players tonight and it’s only expected to drop throughout the evening.
7:15pm
7:14pm
Hello footy fans and welcome to Saturday night AFL action inside Etihad Stadium!!
The Bulldogs are trying to stay in touch with the top eight while the Kangaroos are trying to turn their season around after a rough start to 2017.