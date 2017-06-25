Dragons survive scare from Knights

The St George Illawarra Dragons have scored four unanswered second half tries to snatch a 32-28 victory over Newcastle, after trailing 28-10 at half-time.

The momentum shifts in the game were telling in a match that featured try hat-tricks by the Dragons’ Jason Nightingale and the Knights’ Nathan Ross.

The Dragons were on top early, making easy metres and unloading at will. Nightingale scored two tries in the first eight minutes to bring up his 100th career try.

He crossed for the first one untouched after the Dragons spread the ball wide and created an overlap. For his second, he chased and grounded a Gareth Widdop kick after Tim Lafai had made a break.

It looked like it was going to be an easy afternoon for the Dragons at that stage but Newcastle then exploded into action, scoring five tries in 15 minutes.

Named on the wing, Nathan Ross actually played fullback for the Knights and scored the first of his three first-half tries in the 19th minute after a determined dummy half run.

He scored his second in the restart set when the Dragons defence made a poor defensive read near their own line.

That was followed by Newcastle backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon charging onto the ball close to the line to barge his way over three minutes later.

Ross then scored his third try in the 31st minute when he scooped up a loose ball and ran 90 metres to score.

The Knights were in again three minutes later when Peter Mata’utia regathered a last tackle bomb and showed great vision to quickly send the ball out to his winger Brendan Elliot, who scored out wide.

Today is Mata’utia’s 21st birthday and at that stage it looked like the young Knights’ captain would be celebrating with a rare win.

The Dragons were booed off the field at half-time by their fans and looked shell-shocked. They had very little ball during the Newcastle blitz, with the Knights finishing the half with 64 per cent of the possession.

St George needed to score first early in the second half and they did that when Joel Thompson chased a Gareth Widdop grubber to ground the ball in goal.

Josh Dugan then scored a determined try from dummy half six minutes later to make it 28-22.

Nightingale then scored his third try of the afternoon, going past Nathan Blacklock on the all-time St George try-scoring list in the process.

At 28-all, all the second half momentum and possession was with St George, and in the 66th minute Kurt Mann showed good footwork and determination to finally put the Dragons back in front.

They then held on to secure a four-point win and an important two points to consolidate their top eight position.

The only sour note for the Dragons was a calf injury for prop Paul Vaughan that forced him off in the 3rd minute in what was his 100th NRL match.