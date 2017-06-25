Geelong Cats vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

After a lacklustre performance led to their fourth loss of the season, the Geelong Cats will look to rebound against a Fremantle Dockers team coming of a sorely needed bye. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).

The Fremantle Dockers are having a weird season.

Confusing, frustrating and unpredictable are also apt words to describe 2017 for Ross Lyon’s men.

Perhaps legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix said it best ‘Purple haze all around, don’t know if I’m comin’ up or down.’

From dead last after two rounds, Fremantle unexpectedly sat fifth, with only percentage keeping them from a place in the top four by the conclusion of round nine.

Their next three results?

A 100-point loss to the Crows, a 20-point loss to the Magpies at home and finally a 57-point drubbing at the hands of the cellar dwelling Brisbane Lions.

After their bye, they have as many wins as they do losses – six. Yet inexplicably the Dockers own the second-worst percentage (78.5) in the competition, with only the aforementioned Lions holding a lower percentage.

In an erratic season in which as many as 14 clubs could be vying for a spot in the top eight, the Dockers putrid percentage is worth an additional loss.

Hence their clash against the Cats looms as a vital one.

However, the Dockers will have to manufacture a victory without their captain Nat Fyfe. In a major blow for Fremantle, Fyfe was withdrawn on Friday due to a bruised sternum.

Fyfe is just one of six changes to the side that lost in Brisbane.

Joining their skipper on the sidelines, ruckman Jonathon Griffin and Brady Grey will also miss due to injury, while Cameron Sutcliffe and Sam Collins have been omitted.

In their stead, divisive forward Hayden Ballantyne has been recalled for his first game of season 2017 along with veteran Nick Suban and youngster Griffin Logue. The Dockers will also blood debutants Sean Darcy and Josh Deluca.

Their opposition are also not without their own injury concerns, as Nakia Cockatoo and Lachie Henderson will miss Sunday’s match for the Cats due to a hamstring and groin injury respectively.

After a disappointing loss to the Eagles last Thursday night, coach Chris Scott wasn’t afraid to wield the axe as well, dropping Zac Smith and Jordan Murdoch.

Nevertheless, Geelong also welcome back some handy inclusions with Tom Hawkins returning after a one week suspension and utility Mark Blicavs recovering after an injury.

Prediction

Fremantle are one of the few teams that have experienced recent success at Simmonds Stadium, winning two of their past three matches there.

However, it is likely that the Dockers 17th ranked offence will find it hard to keep up with Geelong’s high octane attack and a midfield lacking Fyfe will only exacerbate the disparity between the sides.

Geelong by 52 points.