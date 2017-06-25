The High Five: All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions First Test

The All Blacks have drawn first blood against the British and Irish Lions overcoming their rivals by 30 points to 15 in an intense, fast and bruising encounter at Eden Park in Auckland in front of over 41,000 fans.
In many ways the match lived up to the hype, if not to many of the predictions of what we could expect as both sides threw everything into the encounter, the All Blacks ability to finish and keep the scoreboard ticking proving a key difference in the end.
Warrenball, Hansenball, what?
Pre-match expectation of the clash of styles, the Lions defence versus the All Blacks attack, the tight game plan of the Lions against the wide game of the All Blacks, was completely turned on its head for large parts of the game. It was the All Blacks who would play it tight, straight up the middle for long periods as the Lions were continually going backwards.
The second row and loose forward trio were superb with ball in hand as the Lions were forced to make tackle after tackle. Although it was the Lions who looked the dangerous side from counter attack, the back three were especially dangerous, both sides struggled at times to deal with the ‘unexpected’ from their opposite.
Halfback Connor Murray’s kicking game was superb and placed a great deal of stress on the All Black catchers, with Ben Smith struggling early due to the contestable kicks from Murray. The All Blacks’ ability to finish their opportunities was taken in ruthless fashion. It just goes to show that in this game, there are many ways to skin a cat.
And in another quirk, who would have expected Beauden Barrett to be faultless from the kicking tee while Owen Farrell has a slight wobble? Not many, if any.
The Lions’ finishing lets them down
Despite scoring the try of the match, the Lions still struggled to convert their opportunities with some poor execution within the red zone, whether it was through handling or not seeing the space, the Lions blew several attacking raids within striking distance and is simply an area they must fix for the remaining Tests to come.
Certainly it will be incredibly pleasing to the Lions coaching staff to see a number of chances created and there are plenty of positives to take from this match into next week.
Layoff, what layoffs?
I admit to be slightly concerned about a few of the New Zealand selections last night, in particular Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino. Both players were named to start after significant time away from the game due to injury but in the end, it was all for nought as both players were outstanding.
They were constantly involved in the play as they figured strongly throughout the match and along with Sam Cane, laid a foundation as a trio which was pivotal in the victory.
One certainly has to tip their hat to the All Black selectors. Reiko Ioane selection on the left wing over Julian Savea and Waisake Naholo raised a few eyebrows here and there but the young man showed his class, scoring two tries and his support and work rate top notch, in an impressive outing.
Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock stamped their authority on this match and laid down a marker for the balance of the series.
While the lineout was perhaps an area of concern, the work rate and effectiveness around the park was also a key factor for the All Blacks.
It is not difficult to see the Lions rethinking their personal in the back five if you like, and including the bench for the next game in Wellington.
Certainly it is hard not to see Maro Itoje starting next week and CJ Stander and Courtney Lawes would perhaps add more aggressiveness to the Lions effort from the bench.
Of concern for the All Blacks next week will be the health of Ben Smith, who failed an HIA and Ryan Crotty with a hamstring strain and how they look for the coming weeks and season.
While the All Blacks certainly have the depth in cover, it most certainly now appears that a few of the Hurricanes fringe All Blacks will be released for their match against the tourists on Tuesday.
The set piece battle
I was greatly looking forward to the contest come scrum and lineout time and for the most part I was not disappointed. I would call honours even for the most part. The Lions lineout performed the best while the All Blacks scrum had the upper hand for the most part. They certainly looked the stronger of the two with the replacements.
Both sides have their ‘work ons’ come the set piece for next weekend and it would not surprise to see these results reversed next Saturday in Wellington!
As for the maul, both sides attempted a few, but the defence on both sides won out here, easily negated as an attacking platform and I wonder if this will also be a focus for either side next weekend?
Can the Lions come back?
My gut instinct suggest no, they cannot, but how much of that is my own personal bias clouding the issue I cannot say.
The Lions were not that far away at all, chances were created and if not for an early try-saving tackle from Israel Dagg on Eliott Daly the match could have taken on a very different feel.
While I have highlighted the finishing ability of the Lions as one area of concern along with the scrum, another area they will want to address is certainly the impact from the bench. Only Rhys Webb provided any tangible benefit to the effort from the pine.
A few of the suggested above, along with perhaps a Jack Nowell could help to lift the tempo and attacking threat in the last 30 of the match.
While New Zealand fans have come accustomed to and will expect the All Blacks to improve come the second Test, there is plenty of reasons for Lions fans to remain confident their troops can also make some adjustments and step up another level next weekend.
That brings my five talking points from this first Test match to a close and the attention on tour turns to the last mid-week encounter with the Lions on Tuesday, the Hurricanes hosting the Lions on Tuesday evening as we all impatiently await the second instalment of the Test series in Wellington next Saturday evening.
June 25th 2017 @ 7:50am
KiwiHaydn said | June 25th 2017 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Credit to the Lions, they came to play! But comprehensively beaten by an ABs team that will only get stronger in games 2 and 3. Lions just didn’t take their chances when they had them, but their back three looked surprisingly threatening.
Thought Crotty looked a bit underdone before he went off. Retallick my MOTM, Read awesome and SBW very strong (I doubted he should be included before the Blues game).
My team for game 2 (if B Smith is out):
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Jerome Kaino
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read – Captain
9. Aaron Smith
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Rieko Ioane
12. Sonny Bill Williams
13. ALB
14. NAHOLO
15. DAGG
16. Nathan Harris
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Charlie Faumuina
19. Scott Barrett
20. Ardie Savea
21. TJ Perenara
22. Aaron Cruden
23. BARRETT
June 25th 2017 @ 8:48am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:48am | ! Report
That’s is a good team, I wonder if Jordie may be given a nudge at Fullback instead?
June 25th 2017 @ 9:05am
Jemainok said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I agree Digger J Barrett might get a shot, although the B Barrett at Fullback, and A Cruden at 10 is a possible option. As there wasn’t to much they did wrong.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:45am
KiwiHaydn said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Dagg stays on the wing? His kick was valuable for relieving pressure. Thought at halftime that Savea and Naholo would’ve been more value on the wing that Ioane, but he contributed well in the second half.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:55am
Fox Saker said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:55am | ! Report
I think the answer to that is yes Digger
June 25th 2017 @ 10:18am
Batdown said | June 25th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Who would be the center backup if SBW or ALB were injured and would you be asking both to play a 80+ minute game in the series decider?
June 25th 2017 @ 7:56am
Fionn said | June 25th 2017 @ 7:56am | ! Report
I reckon you’re right about the Lions’ inability to come back. I suspect the All Blacks will improve more than the Lions.
Also, Farrell has had a few interesting moments off the kicking tee this tour, funnily enough!
June 25th 2017 @ 8:17am
Jeffrey said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Weather forecast for Saturday in Wellington is for constant rain. This will slow down the game and might keep the Lions in it.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:50am
Fionn said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Good point, Jeffrey.
One question though, it seemed to me that the All Blacks dominated up front, and it was the Lions who had to rely on broken play to get their points. Further, I’ve watched SR matches where NZ teams display skills in the pouring rain that other international teams cannot display in perfect conditions.
Thus, is it possible that the rain could actually assist the ABs?
June 25th 2017 @ 8:54am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:54am | ! Report
It’s a point Fionn that I have often wondered.
They say rain is a great leveller, I think there is a case to be made that perhaps it canbe the exact opposite.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:02am
Jemainok said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:02am | ! Report
Jeffrey the AB’s are the best wet weather team in the world. Although it might be closer score wise. The Lions won’t have an advantage in the rain imo. The AB’s don’t lose often, and in the rain is no exception to the rule.
June 25th 2017 @ 7:57am
Jokerman said | June 25th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Don’t doubt your intuition, Digz it’s the source !!
June 25th 2017 @ 8:52am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Without doubt, there is nothing to discuss and that would be boring 😉
June 25th 2017 @ 8:06am
Toberugby said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Crowd was 48,000 I think.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:51am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:51am | ! Report
Cheers, I must have heard it wrong.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:21am
Highlander said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:21am | ! Report
Was wondering how you were going to get this down to 5 for today DC.
Gatland has a serious selection issue now, the need to contain vs the need to score.
While Williams and Daly looked like an excellent and brave selection choice while they scored that wonderful end to end try, you have ask if Halfpenny puts down the box kick that Rieko scored his second from, like Williams did – irony anyone? – and how the hell Daly didn’t number up on Taylor from the tap penalty is no doubt a question for the Lions video review Monday – two pretty poor defensive actions by the attacking selections, I do wonder if Shags prodding forced a decision out of Gatland that ended up costing them 2 tries.
But what a set of selections by the AB coaching team.
A Smith to start -the little master is back, that’s how you pass a football-, Reiko for the outright pace – its not often you see Daly outright gassed, and SBW did enough to justify his start.
And a nod to the tactics, ABs were never going to run wide into that rush defense, took them head on, won the collisions, gainline and inside channels, great effort from the brains trust in the coaching box.
Sam Cane – the legend grows, loved that strip on Kruis, I think he took his lunch money and his girl friend too.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:56am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:56am | ! Report
For me Highlander, they need to score, they must attack and they must have mongrel. Containment won’t do.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:58am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:58am | ! Report
And Cane was fantastic, great to see, think he stole my lunch money at the same time as well!
June 25th 2017 @ 8:23am
Harry Jones said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Great High Five!
Agree on introducing more mongrel and swagger to the Lions. They were a bit tame in the last stanza. Went down a little quietly.
Great tactic by Shag: play off 9, come hard and tight, and keep coming. So now, in Test 2, he’s set up either way to play. I think you’ll see a more expansive game in Wellington.
June 25th 2017 @ 8:38am
Highlander said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Play off 9 – that’s it right there
June 25th 2017 @ 8:58am
Diggercane said | June 25th 2017 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Thanks Harry!
It would not surprise at all to see a very different approach in Wellington.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:12am
Jemainok said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Digger you would think the Lions would try to strenghten their defence in close at the expence of thier defence and connectivity out wide.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:04am
Red Kev said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Aye solid coaching decision from the ABs team, definitely caught the Lions by surprise but I am not convinced the tactic would work without the sublime offloading skills of the All Blacks, that was what was letting them get those extra metres in behind the defensive line – I am not convinced any other team would be able to pull it off.
June 25th 2017 @ 9:10am
Jemainok said | June 25th 2017 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Im not gonna say I called it Harry. But I called it. Hehe
June 25th 2017 @ 10:29am
soapit said | June 25th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
was gonna post the same. i can see a tactical switcheroo coming to stay ahead after the lions adjust to compensate for what happened last game.
the luxury of being a pace setter.