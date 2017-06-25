The high five: All Blacks vs Lions first Test

The All Blacks have drawn first blood against the British and Irish Lions overcoming their rivals by 30 points to 15 in an intense, fast and bruising encounter at Eden Park in Auckland in front of over 41,000 fans.

In many ways the match lived up to the hype, if not to many of the predictions of what we could expect as both sides threw everything into the encounter, the All Blacks ability to finish and keep the scoreboard ticking proving a key difference in the end.

Warrenball, Hansenball, what?

Pre match expectation of the clash of styles, the Lions defence versus the All Blacks attack, the tight game plan of the Lions against the wide game of the All Blacks, was completely turned on its head for large parts of the game. It was the All Blacks who would play it tight, straight up the middle for long periods as the Lions were continually going backwards.

The second row and loose forward trio were superb with ball in hand as the Lions were forced to make tackle after tackle. Although it was the Lions who looked the dangerous side from counter attack, the back three were especially dangerous, both sides struggled at times to deal with the ‘unexpected’ from their opposite.

Halfback Connor Murray’s kicking game was superb and placed a great deal of stress on the All Black catchers, with Ben Smith struggling early due to the contestable kicks from Murray. The All Blacks’ ability to finish their opportunities was taken in ruthless fashion. It just goes to show that in this game, there are many ways to skin a cat.

And in another quirk, who would have expected Beauden Barrett to be faultless from the kicking tee while Owen Farrell has a slight wobble? Not many, if any.

The Lions finishing lets them down

Despite scoring the try of the match, the Lions still struggled to convert their opportunities with some poor execution within the red zone, whether it was through handling or not seeing the space, the Lions blew several attacking raids within striking distance and is simply an area they must fix for the remaining Tests to come.

Certainly it will be incredibly pleasing to the Lions coaching staff to see a number of chances created and there are plenty of positives to take from this match into next week.

Layoff, what layoffs?

I admit to be slightly concerned about a few of the New Zealand selections last night, in particular Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino. Both players were named to start after significant time away from the game due to injury but in the end, it was all for nought as both players were outstanding. They were constantly involved in the play as they figured strongly throughout the match and along with Sam Cane, laid a foundation as a trio which was pivotal in the victory.

One certainly has to tip their hat to the All Black selectors. Reiko Ioane selection on the left wing over Julian Savea and Waisake Naholo raised a few eyebrows here and there but the young man showed his class, scoring two tries and his support and work rate top notch, in an impressive outing.

Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock stamped their authority on this match and laid down a marker for the balance of the series. While the lineout was perhaps an area of concern, the work rate and effectiveness around the park was also a key factor for the All Blacks. It is not difficult to see the Lions rethinking their personal in the back five if you like, and including the bench for the next game in Wellington.

Certainly it is hard not to see Maro Itoje starting next week and CJ Stander and Courtney Lawes would perhaps add more aggressiveness to the Lions effort from the bench.

Of concern for the All Blacks next week will be the health of Ben Smith, who failed an HIA and Ryan Crotty with a hamstring strain and how they look for the coming weeks and season. While the All Blacks certainly have the depth in cover, it most certainly now appears that a few of the Hurricanes fringe All Blacks will be released for their match against the tourists on Tuesday.

The set piece battle

I was greatly looking forward to the contest come scrum and lineout time and for the most part I was not disappointed. I would call honours even for the most part. The Lions lineout performed the best while the All Blacks scrum had the upper hand for the most part. They certainly looked the stronger of the two with the replacements.

Both sides have their ‘work ons’ come the set piece for next weekend and it would not surprise to see these results reversed next Saturday in Wellington!

As for the maul, both sides attempted a few, but the defence on both sides won out here, easily negated as an attacking platform and I wonder if this will also be a focus for either side next weekend?

Can the Lions come back?

My gut instinct suggest no, they cannot, but how much of that is my own personal bias clouding the issue I cannot say.

The Lions were not that far away at all, chances were created and if not for an early try-saving tackle from Israel Dagg on Eliott Daly the match could have taken on a very different feel.

While I have highlighted the finishing ability of the Lions as one area of concern along with the scrum, another area they will want to address is certainly the impact from the bench. Only Rhys Webb provided any tangible benefit to the effort from the pine.

A few of the suggested above, along with perhaps a Jack Nowell could help to lift the tempo and attacking threat in the last 30 of the match.

While New Zealand fans have come accustomed to and will expect the All Blacks to improve come the second Test, there is plenty of reasons for Lions fans to remain confident their troops can also make some adjustments and step up another level next weekend.

That brings my five talking points from this first Test match to a close and the attention on tour turns to the last mid-week encounter with the Lions on Tuesday, the Hurricanes hosting the Lions on Tuesday evening as we all impatiently await the second instalment of the Test series in Wellington next Saturday evening.