The high five: Wallabies vs Italy

The Wallabies have stumbled to an entertaining, error-ridden victory over Italy at Suncorp Stadium in the Brisbane sun by 40 points to 27.

A two-try burst in the last ten minutes propelled the Wallabies out of sight of the Italians, who had worked their way back to within a point during the second half.

The response

The Wallabies received a fair bit of stick over their loss to Scotland last weekend, many fans thoughts and feelings typified by Jack Quigley and his Facebook rant which earned a phone call from Wallaby coach Michael Cheika.

It remained to be seen whether the Wallabies would be stung into action this week and while the victory was achieved over a plucky Italian challenge, the same errors and disjointed game was there which would perhaps leave many supporters unsatisfied with the performance and the June internationals as a whole.

It was not a performance which would earn an awful lot of respite for or from the concerned supporter, the Wallabies again placing themselves under immense pressure. The lack of cohesion and understanding at times on the field is a concern heading towards the Rugby Championship.

The game plan

The seeming game plan from the Wallabies is to play attacking rugby, running with the ball in hand at every opportunity but unfortunately the Wallabies currently lack the cohesion and decision making to make it happen.

For all the positive intent, a lot of their possession is simply shovelled on and little is done to ensure momentum first, runners are static, long balls thrown wildly and unnecessarily and the Wallabies error count grows.

Not for an instance am I suggesting that this intent be abandoned. The Wallabies need to introduce a bit more conservatism to their approach, play in the right areas and look to clear their territory efficiently, not to mention building some phases and momentum before simply chucking it wide. Earn the right, as the saying goes.

The Wallaby attack is still lethal

For all the negative input, the Wallaby attack is still lethal. When the passes stick and the momentum is there, not many teams look as dangerous and while Israel Folau is an obvious threat, surely Sefa Naivalu has now secured a starting wing spot, his pace a real asset for the Wallabies and looks dangerous every time he can run onto the ball.

It is not hard to see why the Wallabies want to play an attacking brand of footy but as mentioned above, once they can complement their ball in hand philosophy with sound decision making and working from sustained momentum, there is a lot to like about what this side can produce.

Wallaby outlook

The Wallabies June Internationals are now over, recording wins over Fiji and Italy and a loss to Scotland and the overall summation would have to be a failure in this period, not solely from the loss but more so from the lack of improvement from the side across their three appearances.

Of course, it should be noted that there were a number of new combinations and players tried and I am sure Cheika has learnt plenty but as the squad disassembles back to their super sides for the balance of the season before the Rugby Championship there will be plenty for the coaching staff to agonise over, key areas in defence and set piece, particularly the scrum a concern.

When compared with the recent form of their major rivals in the Championship the Wallabies will need some major improvement if they want to give the competition a decent shake.



Arvo rugby is a winner

The marketing campaign was based around ‘arvo’ rugby this June and to my mind, while the crowds may have been disappointing, the concept was a success. All the games were played in perfect and family friendly conditions and seeing the fans able to get on the field after the games and mix and mingle was great to see and I hope we will see more games scheduled in such time slots, and not just in Australia either.

So that draws the International June window for the Wallabies to a close with plenty to do for Cheikas men before the Rugby Championship kicks off but before then, a few more rounds of Super Rugby to take in, and then the finals before the traditional rivals down south take aim at one another!