Morgan set to replace JT in Maroons halves

Michael Morgan looks set to wear the Queensland No.6 jumper in next month’s State of Origin decider.

Newcastle and NSW legend Andrew Johns suggested he had been told by Queensland selector and fellow Channel 9 commentator Darren Lockyer that Morgan was set to replace injured North Queensland teammate Johnathan Thurston.

Morgan has held down the bench utility position since making his Maroons debut in 2015 and is considered the leading contender for the vacant five-eighth role for game three ahead of Melbourne’s Cameron Munster, Manly’s Daly Cherry-Evans and Parramatta’s Corey Norman.

Selecting Munster in the halves would have some appeal given his combination with clubmates Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater, all of whom occupy spots in the Queensland spine.

Munster is heavily favoured to fill the left centre role that coach Kevin Walters must fill after Brisbane captain Darius Boyd suffered a broken finger which is set to keep him out for four to six weeks.

“Morgan will be five-eighth and Munster will be left centre,” Johns told the Sunday Footy Show.

“I was talking to someone the other day about it. Someone who talks like this,” Johns added, doing his best gravelly-voiced Lockyer impression.

Thurston injured his shoulder in Queensland’s memorable come-from-behind game two win against New South Wales to send the series to a decider.

Morgan also received an endorsement from Thurston himself after he came on for Will Chambers in the second half and threw the match-winning flick pass to Dane Gagai.

“Morgo’s done an unbelievable job in that area. I think he’ll deserve the first crack there,” Thurston said.

“And no doubt he’ll do a good job. Gavin Cooper will defend on that left edge there and that will help him.”