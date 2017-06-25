Does the NRL’s future lie in Super League?

Sam Tomkins is plying his trade back in the Old Dart. (Image: Wikicommons)

How many times have we heard people say the English Super League is light years behind the NRL?

They are undoubtedly two different competitions each with their own little nuances, and yes the NRL is largely recognised as the more professional and elite of the two. However, it is beleagured by a raft of problems.

Arguably one of the biggest problems is what do we do with the likes of Newcastle and Wests?

Regardless of whether or not you are a fan of these clubs they are essential to the competition and must survive. Each week these clubs attempt to take step towards to rebuilding as they are thrashed on field by their stronger rivals. It’s a slow, ugly and at times down right humiliating task.

Despite these embattled clubs fighting the good fight the age old cry from people for a second Brisbane team, a Central Coast team and a possible return to Perth is still often heard.

I was of the opinion expansion is out of the question until existing clubs can stand on their own without NRL life support, which in reality may be never.

Then I read a story on the Toronto Wolfpack and their admission into the English League. They have been so successful that promotion into the English Championship seems inevitable, placing them within striking distance of the English Super League.

So what’s the connection? Why can’t we have a Super League style relegation system in the NRL? Now before everyone starts screaming at me saying “it’s the thin end of the wedge it will never work,” let’s hang on and think about it.

We may be able to have our cake and eat it too.

The NRL would remain unchanged but the NSW Cup or Queensland Cup could be rebranded as the NRL Championship and could feature some of the higher achieving clubs from both of these competitions.

We could put in the old faces of North Sydney and Newtown and some new ones like Redcliffe or the Mounties. Then we give the expansionists what they want.

We include teams like the Papua New Guinea Hunters, Central Coast even Perth and Adelaide. At the end of each season while the top eight NRL teams are battling for the title, the bottom two or four teams play the top ranked teams of the Championship for the right to play in the NRL.

The NSW and Queensland competitions then act as the third tier and non performing Championship teams have to play to avoid relegation. NRL teams can adopt a Championship team as a feeder club.

The benefits are many.

Battling teams like Newcastle and Wests can rebuild in the Championship with being beaten from pillar to post each week.

Expansion teams are not gifted entry into the NRL but are made to earn it.

Crowds at second tier games featuring the likes of North Sydney may increase if there is a real chance of their team one day playing in the top flight again.

The old tagline that we would have a truly national game.

Most Championship teams already exist in some capacity e.g. North Sydney Bears, Papua New Guinea Hunters and West Coast Pirates.

There are also some negatives.

Significant costs are involved and travel costs for Championship clubs having to potentially travel from Perth to Adelaide, to Papua New Guinea, to NZ.

Salary cap rorting is also an issue. Let’s face it, will financial powerhouses like the Roosters or Broncos really allow themselves to be put in the firing line for relegation?

They will bend every financial rule they can and utilise every loop hole to ensure they are never relegation contenders.

Yes there are many many more factors to consider in such a bold strategy but if the Super League can do it why can’t we?

Food for thought Mr Greenberg.