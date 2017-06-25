Past the post: Flemington and Doomben blackbookers

There are some good bets to be found at Doomben this weekend. (Image: Tristan Rayner)

Racing returned to HQ at Flemington on Saturday where we saw some tidy efforts, while at Doomben, the meeting was highlighted by the final major of the season, the Tatts Tiara. Here are the horses to follow from the respective meetings.

Flemington

Follow

Royal Symphony- Current Caulfield Guineas fav is laughable, but it was an exciting win and the clock says it was very good. Wouldn’t get carried away at this stage.

Sacred Sham- I thought this horse was very good in defeat. Got caught nearer the inside, which wasn’t the spot to be, but was strong and was clearly the best of those where he was.

Step The Pedal- Excellent effort I thought. Just didn’t have much luck in the straight with not much clear air, but she was good to the line and through it.

Sir Van Dyke- Painful watch if you backed him. Just got horribly pocketed when appearing to have plenty to offer. He’s a coming city winner.

Bling Dynasty- Second up for over a year and gee what a run. Got a mile out of his ground but finished off his race with real purpose. Once he gets to 2000m+, get on.

Forget

Cinnamon Carter- Gee she looked great in the yard from what I saw but she did absolutely nothing. Looking for the 3000m at the Valley – too bad that’s six months away.

Rewarding Effort- I’ve had enough of him. Given every chance by Williams in the run but he just found nothing when asked for the big effort.

Doomben

Follow

Pretty Fast- Horror show if you backed it. Looked to be bolting behind the speed but when about to get clear, got shoved back in and that was the end.

Forget

Careless- Horrible effort. Had the box seat run behind the speed, but was a beaten horse before the turn. His winning days are just about over.

Pemberley- If he couldn’t win that race…where else he can win? He was horrible after a soft time of it on speed.

Hopfgarten- D Day for him here and he failed horribly. This was the easiest race he contested for some time, and didn’t fire.