Past the post: Randwick and Morphettville blackbookers

It was tough work for punters at Randwick and Morphettville, but the clear highlight was Tassie apprentice Raquel Clark booting home the first four winners at Adelaide. Here are the horses to follow.

Randwick

Follow

Ghostly- Given the pattern of the day, and the race shape, I thought Ghostly was outstanding. Just got too far back with the weight but his effort was encouraging.

Collateral- Outstanding effort considering he was 1800-2400m in the space of seven days. Looks an ideal Grafton Cup candidate.

Forget

Race One- Winner was alright, but overall, that race looked very ordinary in the end. I doubt we will be seeing city winners out of it.

Labdien- She went in after the previous Randwick meeting, and she goes in again. Terrible effort, again.

Atlantic Sentinel- I think his racing days, winning ones anyway, are best saved at the provincials. Just not up to city grade.

Danjeu- Oh dear. How bad was this? He was hard fit today, no excuses in that regard. He’s a milk drinker.

Marenostro- Disappointing I thought after getting a very soft time of it on speed. Not sure where to for this horse.

Tessera/Inz’n’Out- Who are these idiots that backed this pair? The latter is a cat. The other was just far too short in betting.

Berry Delicious/Old North- Its been a while since either has won and that will stay the case. Both were very poor here, especially Old North.

Morphettville

Follow

Think Out Loud- Brilliant fresh return with no luck and should have won with clear running. Follow with confidence.

Casino Club- Really good run against the older horses after doing a power of work on speed. She can win in town soon with the right run.

Sudden Wealth- I don’t need to say anything. Just watched the replay.

Forget

Emzara- Horrible effort after having a relatively soft trip near the speed. Looks quite limited to the eye. No city wins for her coming up.

Tarco- Been off the boil for a while now and this run confirmed it. Just not the horse he was 12 months ago.

Sadia- Was hard in the market and got into the clear at the right time, but he just went backwards. Awful effort.