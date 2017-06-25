Richmond Tigers vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers are looking to break into the top four when they take on a firing Carlton Blues side trying to climb back up the ladder. Catch all the live scores, highlights and blog on The Roar from 3:20pm (AEST).

The Tigers fell apart late last week, giving up a six-goal lead at one point to lose by nine against the Swans at home.

While they did drop down to sixth, they won their last two games before that and are really shaping up as a premiership dark horse midway through the season.

A big win today could mathematically see them jump as high as third spot, but that would have to be a huge, huge win.

For Carlton, they’ve picked up a couple of wins on the trot after starting their season with just three victories and eight losses, leaving them at the wrong end of the standings.

After a thrilling one-point win over the Giants in Round 12, they held out the Suns last week for a ten-point win, jumping up off the base of the ladder.

While they don’t have the percentage to get there at this stage, there is just one game between ninth and 16th on the table, such is the heat of the competition for finals spots in 2017.

A win today would at the very least put them up from 15th to 12th, closing in on the finals equation.

These two have already clashed this season with the Tigers coming away with a dominant 43-point win back in Round 1.

Richmond has now won their last five in a row against the Blues.

Things only go from bad to worse for Carlton. Not only do they have the worst attack in the league, averaging just 73 points per game, Richmond also happen to have the best defence in the league, letting in 79 points a game.

That combination doesn’t bode well for Brendon Bolton’s men this afternoon for a team that has been struggling to get points on the board as of late.

Team News

For the Tigers, Ben Lennon was ruled out during the week with a hamstring strain and while Anthony Miles was brought up from the VFL as a replacement, he won’t make the final line-up.

The Blues have been hit with injury and forced into three changes.

Young gun Tom Williamson has pulled up after a back injury suffered last week against the Suns and is expected to miss two weeks.

Zac Fisher and David Cunningham have also succumbed to injury, being ruled out with achilles and thigh problems respectively.

Billie Smedts, Nick Graham and Jarrod Pickett have all been named as replacements to come into the side.

Prediction

Carlton really needs this one to keep themselves running towards the top eight but the Tigers have looked a much better side this season and could be too strong for the Blues this afternoon.

Richmond to win by 14