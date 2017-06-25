St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The sixth-placed St George Illawarra Dragons host cellar dwellers the Newcastle Knights in Round 16. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 2pm (AEST).
The Dragons have Josh Dugan backing up from Origin and starting at fullback, with fellow Blues’ representative Tyson Frizell named on an extended interchange bench.
Jack De Belin is on suspension for a week for a crusher tackle in last week’s loss to Parramatta. One of the bench players will be promoted to take his place before kickoff.
The Knights have named the same squad that lost a tight encounter 18-14 against Manly two weeks ago. They should be fresh coming off a bye last week.
Dane Gagai is their only player backing up from Origin, and the two-try hero form Wednesday night has once again been named at fullback for Newcastle.
Out of favour halfback Trent Hodkinson has been named on an extended interchange bench.
St George are coming into the match on the back of losses to Canterbury and Parramatta.
They’ll be very keen for the two points after slipping down the ladder in recent weeks, especially against Newcastle who only have two wins to show for their efforts this season.
The Knights should be motivated for a win to keep them off the bottom of the ladder.
The Tigers are currently sitting last on 8 points along with the Knights, but have a worse for and against differential.
Prediction
St George by 10.
Join The Roar at 2pm AEST for live score updates and our blog.
45’ Another penalty to the Dragons, they take the tap 10 metres out!
44’ Relieving penalty for the Dragons. They’ll take the tap near halfway.
43’ Penalty Newcastle. They’ll take the tap on halfway.
42’ The Knights complete their first set with a clearing kick of their own. Dragons in possession on their own 30.
41’ The Dragons complete their first set of the half with a clearing kick, Knights in possession on their own 30.
40’ – Newcastle kick off to start the second half!
Half-time summary
The Newcastle Knights have bounced back from 10-0 down to score 5 tries in 15 minutes and head into the sheds leading 28-10 over St George.
The Dragons were on top early, making easy metres and unloading at will. Winger Jason Nightingale scored 2 tries in the first 8 minutes to bring up his 100th career try. He crossed for the first one untouched after the Dragons spread the ball wide and created an overlap. For his second, he chased a Gareth Widdop kick after a Tim Lafai break and grounded the ball to score.
It looked like it was going to be an easy afternoon for the Dragons but Newcastle then exploded into action. Nathan Ross was named on the wing but played fullback and scored the first of his 3 first half tries in the 19th minute after a determined dummy half run. He scored his second in the restart set when the Dragons defence made a poor defensive read near their own line.
Newcastle backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon then charged onto the ball close to the line to barge his way over three minutes later. Ross then scored his 3rd try in the 31st minute when he scooped up a loose ball and ran 90 metres to score. Three minutes later, the Knights were in again when Peter Mata’utia regathered a last tackle bomb and showed great vision to quickly send the ball out to his winger Brendan Elliot who scored out wide.
Mata’utia is celebrating his 21st birthday today, and it looks like the young Knights captain might get a win.
The Dragons were booed off the field at half-time and looked shell shocked. They had very little ball during the Newcastle blitz, with the Knights finishing the half with 64% of the possession.
Er, I sad Knights by 18, didn’t i? (gulp…)
An amazing turnaround, hard to believe.
Good halftime lead for the knights.but history shows its knights game to lose now
I think it could be their day today, but you never know. What a momentum shift in that half.
Half-time
