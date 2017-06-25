St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The sixth-placed St George Illawarra Dragons host cellar dwellers the Newcastle Knights in Round 16. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 2pm (AEST).

The Dragons have Josh Dugan backing up from Origin and starting at fullback, with fellow Blues’ representative Tyson Frizell named on an extended interchange bench.

Jack De Belin is on suspension for a week for a crusher tackle in last week’s loss to Parramatta. One of the bench players will be promoted to take his place before kickoff.

The Knights have named the same squad that lost a tight encounter 18-14 against Manly two weeks ago. They should be fresh coming off a bye last week.

Dane Gagai is their only player backing up from Origin, and the two-try hero form Wednesday night has once again been named at fullback for Newcastle.

Out of favour halfback Trent Hodkinson has been named on an extended interchange bench.

St George are coming into the match on the back of losses to Canterbury and Parramatta.

They’ll be very keen for the two points after slipping down the ladder in recent weeks, especially against Newcastle who only have two wins to show for their efforts this season.

The Knights should be motivated for a win to keep them off the bottom of the ladder.

The Tigers are currently sitting last on 8 points along with the Knights, but have a worse for and against differential.

Prediction

St George by 10.

Join The Roar at 2pm AEST for live score updates and our blog.