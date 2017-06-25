Tigers edge Carlton in scrappy clash

Richmond have survived a late scare from a determined Carlton, edging the Blues by 26 points in a scrappy AFL contest.

The Tigers were slow out of the gates and wasteful in front of goal but lifted late in Sunday’s game to post an 11.18 (84) to 8.10 (58) win at the MCG.

It was far from pretty but after a weekend of knife-edge finishes, Richmond coach Damien Hardwick would be relieved with the final result.

The Tigers dominated the inside-50 count and held the lead from early in the second quarter onwards but struggled to put the Blues away.

It was a game of contrasting styles, with Richmond rebounding strongly from their defensive half and Carlton controlling the battle in the air with their intercept marking.

Up by 13 points at three-quarter time, Richmond extended their lead through goals to Dan Butler and Jack Riewoldt.

The Blues answered back through young bull Patrick Cripps, who outmarked Dustin Martin and slotted a classy goal to give his side hope.

But the Blues ran out of steam, and the result was put beyond doubt when Levi Casboult gave away a 50-metre penalty, leading to an easy Toby Nankervis set shot goal.

Bachar Houli was outstanding for the Tigers but faces suspension after being reported for a crude swinging arm to Carlton’s Jed Lamb which left the youngster dazed.

Lamb was helped to the rooms after the first-quarter incident and did not return to the game.

It soured a strong game from Houli, who constantly set up the Tigers’ offensive chains with his silky ball use.

Richmond superstar Martin was tagged by Carlton youngster Ed Curnow and didn’t have his usual influence for most of the first half.

But much like his side, Martin shook off his quiet start and went on to finish with 30 disposals, seven inside-50s and six clearances.

Riewoldt booted three goals, while Shaun Grigg and Kane Lambert were both prolific ball-winners for the Tigers.

Cripps was a clear standout for Carlton with 17 contested possessions and 10 clearances, alongside Sam Docherty (28 disposals, 11 marks).