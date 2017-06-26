 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 14

Adrian Polykandrites Roar Guru

By , Adrian Polykandrites is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 ,

0 Have your say

    This season has well and truly lost its mind. Why is anyone still reading these?

    1.GWS Giants
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 1

    Shorthanded, the Giants still made light work of the Lions. With so many flawed teams, things could get ugly if GWS can get healthy.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 2

    The Crows have now lost four of their past seven games. It’s too early to panic, but not too early to be concerned.

    3.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 4

    Claimed a very nice and convincing win away from home. Robbie Gray in an open forward line is the stuff of nightmares. Their transition game is beautiful.

    4.Melbourne
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 5

    Magnificent. With very good players to return, the Demons are legitimate contenders.

    5.Geelong
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 3

    Got out of jail, but deserve credit for fighting back and fighting it out shorthanded – even if they got very, very lucky on the siren. Patrick Dangerfield is a colossus.

    6.Richmond
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 6

    If the Tigers keep winning the games they’re supposed to, Richmond fans might be left with no choice but to believe in them.

    7.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 10

    I’m in. The Swans should have had the game in hand in the third quarter, let it get away from them and then pulled off the most incredible of comebacks – it’s still hard to believe.

    8.West Coast
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 7
    It’s always disappointing to lose like that, but also unlucky. The Eagles are a mid-table team with upside.

    9.Essendon
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 11

    It wasn’t so much a terrible loss as it was a terrible way to lose. There’s a lot to like about the Bombers.

    10.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 9

    Tried to save the game in the last 10 minutes and very nearly paid the price for it. The return to form of Liam Picken was one positive … so was the win, I suppose.

    11.St Kilda
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 8

    St Kilda are unlucky to move down – they did what they had to do against Gold Coast. Their rankings decline is more about the Swans.

    12.Collingwood
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 13

    They’re capable of good things, but the Magpies aren’t good. It’s great to see Alex Fasolo playing well.

    13.Fremantle
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 12

    Went to one of the toughest venues in footy well prepared and if Michael Walters had kicked what was, by his standards, a pretty simple goal, they would have pulled off a memorable win. What might have been.

    14.North Melbourne
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 17

    Ben Brown is an underrated footballer. The Roos copped a pretty raw deal from the umpires – particularly in the first half – and very nearly pinched a win anyway. A 17th-placed team having a percentage of 93 after 13 games is silly. This season is silly.

    15.Hawthorn
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 16

    Alastair Clarkson had two weeks to prepare and the Crows paid the price. Any team with Luke Hodge and Shaun Burgoyne still has a part to play in how this season unfolds.

    16.Carlton
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 15

    Nope, I still can’t make sense of this Liam Jones thing. Are we sure the ageless Kade Simpson isn’t some kind of vampire?

    17.Gold Coast
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 14

    Tom Lynch has been held goalless in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2012.

    18.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    Didn’t expect them to win, but expected a bit more fight. They play such a high-risk game and I’m not sure why.

    Don't miss the moments watched over 100,000 times on The Roar!