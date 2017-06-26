AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 14

This season has well and truly lost its mind. Why is anyone still reading these?



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

Shorthanded, the Giants still made light work of the Lions. With so many flawed teams, things could get ugly if GWS can get healthy.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 2

The Crows have now lost four of their past seven games. It’s too early to panic, but not too early to be concerned.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 4

Claimed a very nice and convincing win away from home. Robbie Gray in an open forward line is the stuff of nightmares. Their transition game is beautiful.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 5

Magnificent. With very good players to return, the Demons are legitimate contenders.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 3

Got out of jail, but deserve credit for fighting back and fighting it out shorthanded – even if they got very, very lucky on the siren. Patrick Dangerfield is a colossus.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 6

If the Tigers keep winning the games they’re supposed to, Richmond fans might be left with no choice but to believe in them.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 10

I’m in. The Swans should have had the game in hand in the third quarter, let it get away from them and then pulled off the most incredible of comebacks – it’s still hard to believe.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 7

It’s always disappointing to lose like that, but also unlucky. The Eagles are a mid-table team with upside.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 11

It wasn’t so much a terrible loss as it was a terrible way to lose. There’s a lot to like about the Bombers.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

Tried to save the game in the last 10 minutes and very nearly paid the price for it. The return to form of Liam Picken was one positive … so was the win, I suppose.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 8

St Kilda are unlucky to move down – they did what they had to do against Gold Coast. Their rankings decline is more about the Swans.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 13

They’re capable of good things, but the Magpies aren’t good. It’s great to see Alex Fasolo playing well.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 12

Went to one of the toughest venues in footy well prepared and if Michael Walters had kicked what was, by his standards, a pretty simple goal, they would have pulled off a memorable win. What might have been.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 17

Ben Brown is an underrated footballer. The Roos copped a pretty raw deal from the umpires – particularly in the first half – and very nearly pinched a win anyway. A 17th-placed team having a percentage of 93 after 13 games is silly. This season is silly.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 16

Alastair Clarkson had two weeks to prepare and the Crows paid the price. Any team with Luke Hodge and Shaun Burgoyne still has a part to play in how this season unfolds.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 15

Nope, I still can’t make sense of this Liam Jones thing. Are we sure the ageless Kade Simpson isn’t some kind of vampire?



Last week: 16

Ladder: 14

Tom Lynch has been held goalless in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2012.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Didn’t expect them to win, but expected a bit more fight. They play such a high-risk game and I’m not sure why.