Socceroos vs Chile: Confederations Cup live scores, blog

The Socceroos need to defeat Chile by at least two goals if they wish to progress to the next stage of the Confederations Cup. Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.

After a 1-all draw with Cameroon, the Socceroos must find themselves in a must-win situation against Chile.

Cameroon opened up the scoring right on halftime before Mark Milligan scored a penalty to bring Australia back level.

Despite both sides having many chances, neither could find a second.

After finding themselves conceding early in their past two matches, Ange Postecoglou’s men had a much better start against the African champions, however still found themselves once again conceding late in a half.

Alex Gersbach was the standout player against Cameroon, giving them plenty to think about every time he moved forward.

Gersbach also won the penalty which led to the Socceroos’ equaliser.

Despite having control of most of the match, Chile found themselves unable to defeat a less-experienced German side.

Arsenal key-man Alexis Sanchez found the net early in the half, before the German’s equalised a four minutes before halftime.

Alexis’ goal against the world champions made him Chile’s all-time leading goal scorer, finding the net 38 times in 113 appearances.

Chile are currently favourites to win the tournament a win against Australia would see most likely top the group.

The last time the Socceroos faced Chile was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in the group stages.

Alexis and Jorge Valdivia both scored early before Jean Beausejour nailed Australia’s coffin in stoppage time.

Tim Cahill scored for the Socceroos in the 3-1 loss.

Prediction

Under coach Postecoglou Australia have opted to play a more technical brand of football, rather than their more traditional physical approach.

While this could play dividends in the long-run, Chile are the much stronger side all over the pitch.

The Socceroos are going to need to be highly disciplined if they are to get the result.

Socceroos 0 – 3 Chile