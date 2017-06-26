Socceroos vs Chile: Confederations Cup live scores, blog

The Socceroos need to defeat Chile by at least two goals if they wish to progress to the next stage of the Confederations Cup. Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.
After a 1-all draw with Cameroon, the Socceroos must find themselves in a must-win situation against Chile.
Cameroon opened up the scoring right on halftime before Mark Milligan scored a penalty to bring Australia back level.
Despite both sides having many chances, neither could find a second.
After finding themselves conceding early in their past two matches, Ange Postecoglou’s men had a much better start against the African champions, however still found themselves once again conceding late in a half.
Alex Gersbach was the standout player against Cameroon, giving them plenty to think about every time he moved forward.
Gersbach also won the penalty which led to the Socceroos’ equaliser.
Despite having control of most of the match, Chile found themselves unable to defeat a less-experienced German side.
Arsenal key-man Alexis Sanchez found the net early in the half, before the German’s equalised a four minutes before halftime.
Alexis’ goal against the world champions made him Chile’s all-time leading goal scorer, finding the net 38 times in 113 appearances.
Chile are currently favourites to win the tournament a win against Australia would see most likely top the group.
The last time the Socceroos faced Chile was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in the group stages.
Alexis and Jorge Valdivia both scored early before Jean Beausejour nailed Australia’s coffin in stoppage time.
Tim Cahill scored for the Socceroos in the 3-1 loss.
Prediction
Under coach Postecoglou Australia have opted to play a more technical brand of football, rather than their more traditional physical approach.
While this could play dividends in the long-run, Chile are the much stronger side all over the pitch.
The Socceroos are going to need to be highly disciplined if they are to get the result.
Socceroos 0 – 3 Chile
1:50am
me too said | 1:50am | ! Report
Afew scares. and more to come, but pleasing to see us play with confidence and string crisp passes together. Great result and had Sainsbury kept his head we could be two up. Keep it up lads!
1:50am
Stevo said | 1:50am | ! Report
Well done boys! Ange has got the right game plan so far and Timmy & Co are executing it just right. Racked up a few yellows but what the heck. Best Socceroos effort by far in this tourno.
1:49am
Redsback said | 1:49am | ! Report
Best half of football in the Postecogleu era. Cannot believe that Sainsbury did not bury that chance for 2-0.
1:49am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:49am | ! Report
Socceroos 1 – 0 Chile
1:48am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:48am | ! Report
45+2′ – The referee blows the whistle for half time
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE
1:48am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:48am | ! Report
45+2′ – Sainsbury hesitates in front of goal and knocks the ball over the post from close range
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE
1:47am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:47am | ! Report
45+1′ – Behich finds himself yellow carded but Australia have the free kick.
Two minutes of time added on
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE
1:47am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:47am | ! Report
45′ – Chile push forward and look certain to score but Australia are able to clear the ball as McGowan does brilliantly to clear the ball away from goal
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE
1:45am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:45am | ! Report
44′ – Kruse does very well to get into a long ball as Chile scurry to clear
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE
1:44am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:44am | ! Report
43′ – Australia continue to put the pressure on Chile all over the pitch. This is the best they have played in quite some time
SOCCEROOS 1 – 0 CHILE