700th in the world? Why McEnroe is right about Serena

It must have been a slow news day for seven-time slam singles champion John McEnroe to reckon 23-time slammer Serena Williams would be ranked around 700 if she played the men’s circuit.

A pain in the butt as a player, McEnroe has turned into a superb television commentator, having left his stupidity on the court.

All jokes aside, what McEnroe said about Serena Williams – probably the greatest woman tennis player ever – is quite right.

He’s not belittling Serena in any way, praising her power and dedication.

“But men are stronger, it’s as simple as that,” was his explanation.

There were two high profile battles of the sexes in 1973 when 55-year-old Bobby Riggs, a three-time slam singles winner who was a renowned hustler and gambler, challenged Margaret Court and Billie Jean King.

Riggs stitched up record 24-time slammer Court 6-2 6-1, but lost 6-4 6-3 6-3 to 12-time Slam singles champion Billie Jean.

Riggs later claimed he threw the second match to repay gambling debts.

Whether that’s true or not, it doesn’t matter. Billie Jean won, and won comfortably, to be the only woman to beat a man on the court, even though she was 26 years younger.

In 1992, in the battle of the lefties, Jimmy Connors beat Martina Navratilova 7-5 6-2.

Strength is the obvious key.

Usain Bolt’s 100m world track record is 9.58, Florence Griffith Joyner’s mark is 10.49.

Over 200, Bolt’s record is 19.19, Joyner’s 21.34.

In the pool, Cesar Cielo holds the men’s 100 free world record at 46.91, Cate Campbell the women’s mark at 52.06.

In the 1500 free, Sun Yang’s world mark is 14,31.02, Katie Ledecky’s record 15,25.48.

In 2013, Andy Murray said he would love to play against Serena who replied “That would be fun, but I doubt I’d win a point”.

I’ll leave the last word to 34-year-old Russian Dmitry Tursunov, who was ranked 20 in his heyday, but now ranked 701.

“I’d back myself to beat Serena – she’s pregnant, and I’m not”.