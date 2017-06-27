AFL team of the week: Round 14

Some incredible individual performances in one of the most exciting rounds of football in VFL/AFL history took place over the weekend. Here’s the team of the week.

Back

Back Pocket – Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn)

The young Hawk played the best game of his short career to date on Thursday night, minding dangerous Adelaide forward Eddie Betts.

Betts finished with just one goal, with Hardwick collecting 19 disposals at 89 per cent efficiency, taking six marks and laying four tackles.

Full Back – Tom Lonergan (Geelong)

The veteran Cat stood firm in defence despite facing a barrage from Fremantle for most of the match.

Took Cam McCarthy and kept him to a handful of touches and one goal while picking up 18 possessions and taking six grabs.

Back Pocket – Ricky Henderson (Hawthorn)

Returned to the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night to take on his former teammates and absolutely starred.

Collected 30 touches at 90 per cent efficiency, took eight marks and went forward to kick two goals.

Half Back – Zach Tuohy (Geelong)

Led the Geelong fightback in the second half, kicking two goals in an important third quarter on Sunday against the Dockers.

Finished with 28 disposals and eight marks.

Centre Half Back – Nathan Brown (St Kilda)

Doesn’t get as many plaudits as his high-profile teammate Jake Carlisle, but the former Magpie defender is having a stellar debut season down at Seaford.

Took on Tom Lynch and restricted him to one behind.

Half Back – Grant Birchall (Hawthorn)

Playing his first game since Round 7 and just his fourth of the season, the veteran Hawk showed how important he is to the team defence.

Amassed 28 possessions at a lethal 89 per cent efficiency and took seven marks.

Middle

Wing – Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn)

Seems to be getting better with age. Burgoyne starred on Thursday night, leading the Hawks to an unlikely win over the Crows.

Finished with 26 disposals, 17 of them contested, five marks, six tackles and two goals.

Centre – Dylan Shiel (Greater Western Sydney)

Celebrating his 100 game milestone, Shiel shone in the absence of fellow star teammate Josh Kelly.

Ended the match with 38 possessions, 15 of them contested, eight clearances, three marks, three tackles and a goal.

Wing – Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

The star Dog returned to form on Saturday night against the Kangaroos, collecting 28 touches, 13 of them contested, winning eight clearances, taking three marks, laying ten tackles and kicking a goal.

Forward

Half Forward – Michael Walters (Fremantle)

Played all over the field, amassing 28 disposals, 12 of them contested, winning four clearances, taking seven marks, laying four tackles and kicking a couple of majors.

Was almost the hero with the final kick of the game but his shot went wide.

Centre Half Forward – Jonathon Patton (Greater Western Sydney)

Seems to bring out a top class performance every few weeks and Brisbane copped the full brunt of it on Saturday evening.

Patton picked up 23 possessions, took 13 marks and booted four goals.

Half Forward – Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)

Was terrific in setting up a win for Port Adelaide over Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

Kicked four goals in the first half, finishing with five, 20 touches and five marks.

Forward Pocket – Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney)

One of the main beneficiaries as the floodgates opened at the Gabba on Saturday, with Greene kicking four goals from 20 disposals. Also took eight grabs and laid three tackles.

Full Forward – Tom McDonald (Melbourne)

Went from dour swingman to matchwinner on Saturday night against West Coast, kicking a career-best five goals up forward, amassing 17 possessions and taking eight marks as well.

His final goal of the night won the game for the Demons.

Forward Pocket – Jeremy Cameron (Greater Western Sydney)

The star Giant took the lead in the Coleman Medal with another four goals against the Lions on Saturday, but what was most pleasing was his ability to win plenty of the ball.

Had 21 touches, took 11 marks and laid four tackles.

Followers

Ruckman – Tom Campbell (Western Bulldogs)

Coming in for his first game in over two months, Campbell performed well over out-of-form North star Todd Goldstein.

Had 12 disposals, took four marks, laid six tackles, won 49 hitouts and kicked an important goal.

Ruck Rover – Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

The Sydney skipper was pivotal in his side’s unbelievable come-from-behind win on Friday night.

Gathered 36 possessions, 16 of them contested, won seven clearances, took five marks and laid three tackles.



Rover – Jack Viney (Melbourne)

In his first game as sole captain of the Demons in the absence of teammate Nathan Jones, Viney was inspirational in Melbourne’s drought-breaking win in the west.

Despite battling a sore shoulder, Viney won 38 touches, an incredible 26 of them contested, won nine clearances, took three marks and kicked a goal.

Interchange

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

Stood tall without his star teammate Joel Selwood, collecting 31 touches, 23 of them contested, winning a huge 12 clearances, taking three marks and laying nine tackles.

Was massive in the final quarter as Geelong took control of the game.

Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Provided a touch of class in a dreary game that didn’t provide much in terms of a spectacle.

Amassed 30 possessions, 16 of them contested, won six clearances and took six marks.

Zach Merrett (Essendon)

The young Bomber starred on Friday night in Essendon’s unlucky loss to the Swans.

Ended the game with 33 touches, 14 of them contested, eight clearances, four marks and six tackles.

Sam Reid (Greater Western Sydney)

Definitely not the most skillful on the Greater Western Sydney list, but perhaps the most determined.

Went head-to-head with Brisbane star Dayne Zorko, restricting him to his second-lowest tally of five disposals, but did plenty of damage going the other way with 17 possessions, three marks and two goals.

Emergencies

Jack Billings (St Kilda)

Continued his breakout season with a fine performance against the Gold Coast Suns.

Amassed 30 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, took eight marks and kicked a goal.

Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne)

The contested king of the North Melbourne team was valiant for the Roos on Saturday night against the Bulldogs.

Amassed 28 possessions, with 20 of them contested, won six clearances, laid four tackles and had an important final quarter with two goals.

Hugh Greenwood (Adelaide)

Starred in his fifth career game, providing a spark for the flat Adelaide outfit on Thursday night.

The former basketballer finished with 21 touches, 12 of them contested at a very efficient 95 per cent, six clearances, six marks, nine tackles and a couple of goals.

On paper

FB: Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn), Tom Lonergan (Geelong), Ricky Henderson (Hawthorn)

HB: Zach Tuohy (Geelong), Nathan Brown (St Kilda), Grant Birchall (Hawthorn)

C: Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn), Dylan Shiel (Greater Western Sydney), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

HF: Michael Walters (Fremantle), Jonathon Patton (Greater Western Sydney), Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)

FF: Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney), Tom McDonald (Melbourne), Jeremy Cameron (Greater Western Sydney)

R: Tom Campbell (Western Bulldogs), Josh Kennedy (Sydney), Jack Viney (Melbourne)

I/C: Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Dustin Martin (Richmond), Zach Merrett (Essendon), Sam Reid (Greater Western Sydney)

EMG: Jack Billings (St Kilda), Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne), Hugh Greenwood (Adelaide)

By club

Adelaide: Nil (0)

Brisbane: Nil (0)

Carlton: Nil (0)

Collingwood: Nil (0)

Essendon: Z Merrett (1)

Fremantle: Walters (1)

Geelong: Lonergan, Tuohy, Dangerfield (3)

Gold Coast: Nil (0)

Greater Western Sydney: Shiel, Patton, Greene, Cameron, Reid (5)

Hawthorn: Hardwick, Henderson, Birchall, Burgoyne (4)

Melbourne: T McDonald, Viney (2)

North Melbourne: Nil (0)

Port Adelaide: R Gray (1)

Richmond: Martin (1)

St Kilda: Brown (1)

Sydney: Kennedy (1)

West Coast: Nil (0)

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Campbell (2)