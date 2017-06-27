Apology to Bill Pulver and Rob Clarke

On Monday, June 26 I published an article on The Roar based around an email that purported to establish that Bill Pulver, the chief executive of the ARU, had a hit list of “enemies” of the ARU.
The article further suggested, based on the email, that before leaving the ARU Rob Clarke had drawn up this hit list.
I would like to make a sincere apology to Bill Pulver and to Rob Clarke for publishing the article.
Bill Pulver did not write the email that was published in the article. Rob Clarke did not draw up a hit list of “enemies” of the ARU as the email suggested.
The real emails written on June 19 are as follows:
From (name redacted)
“Bill, Best of fortune. You’ve done a good job at trying to speak to the selectively deaf about the perilous state of the game, financially and the rest.
You’re a good man, a kind person and whatever you want I hope you achieve. I am proud to know you.
Sincerely (name redacted).”
Bill Pulver replied to this email at 10.30 on the same day:
“Thanks (initials redacted). Stay well, Bill.”
The article and the email the article was based around were published on The Roar in good faith. The person claiming to have received the email from Bill Pulver gave me permission to publish it.
For the record. I apologise to Bill Pulver and Rob Clarke for publishing the email in question and I retract any implications arising from that publication.
Spiro Zavos
June 27th 2017 @ 9:15am
barbz said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:15am | ! Report
This is the greatest day ever.
Sheek? Any words. No wait, let me guess.
“This just goes to prove what I said about Spiro, such a great guy for having the courage to apologise.”
Most people don’t need to apologise.
Also shout out to the editor who let the rubbish yesterday go through. Quality journalism all round.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:23am
Train Without A Station said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:23am | ! Report
Nah.
The great day is the one when these lies are not published to begin with.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:26am
Atawhai Drive said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Respectfully, Roar eds, it might be a good idea to disable comments on this mea culpa by Spiro.
The fire is already burning without possibly adding fuel to it.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:33am
rebel said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:33am | ! Report
AD I think they should monitor it but comments should be allowed, if only to highlight the hypocrisy of some. I’ve lost count of the amount of slanderous unfounded rumours you see on this site by those who then like to accuse others of doing the same. No apologies coming from them.
I missed yesterday’s article but by the sounds of it there should have been more fact checking before it going to print. An apology is correct but agree unfounded rumours should not be printed in the first place.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:36am
Train Without A Station said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:36am | ! Report
Well said rebel.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:36am
Train Without A Station said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:36am | ! Report
We will not be silenced!
June 27th 2017 @ 9:28am
BennO said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Without wishing to make mischief, and I’m so far removed from any of this that my opinion doesn’t matter anyway (my involvement with rugby is that I watch the game on tele, on my own, in my lounge room while wearing trackydacks and slippers), but why on earth would the recipient of the email want Spiro to publish such completely fabricated text based on an email of three words, “thanks…stay well…”?
And why would Spiro go ahead and publish it based on word alone, without seeing the evidence himself?
Oh well, I guess we can all move on…nothing to see hear?
June 27th 2017 @ 9:30am
Train Without A Station said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:30am | ! Report
I’m sure in Spiro’s defence he trusted the source (hey maybe I’m just being naive here), but if so, the source was pushing an agenda.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:32am
bib said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:32am | ! Report
I still cannot believe how you published that article with out even seeing it.
And what were the editors of the Roar thinking?
That article, and ones published by yourself, Georgina Robinson and before that Greg Growden are what is wrong with Australian Rugby.
It is journalists (and I use that term lightly) like you and the above mentioned, which are a cancer on our sport.
You continually push the barrow not for the good of the sport, but for those who seek power for powers sake.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:37am
DJW said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:37am | ! Report
“You continually push the barrow not for the good of the sport, but for those who seek power for powers sake.”
This is bang on. Yet the Roar wouldn’t publish an article breaking down where the suppose $28m had gone over the last 5 years. Yet Green and Gold happily ran with it. Wouldn’t want to upset Spiro’s NSW Shute Shield mates and agenda.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:37am
Train Without A Station said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:37am | ! Report
It’s not just them. It’s the people they are acting on behalf of, who are more interested in their petty agendas than success of the game.
As far as I’m concerned, much of the problem with Australian rugby is the people in Australian rugby. At all levels.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:40am
Bib said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Completely agree.
You see it from club level to the very top, in one form or another.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:34am
Rt said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
I’m no journalist or anything but um before you run a “scoop” with some big juicy “revelations” isn’t it common practice to get more than one source and then just before you run the expose, put the “revelations ” to the subject of the article to say something like “Mr X declined to comment.”
To borrow a Trumpism, fake news.
Still think the ARU is being run by monkeys though.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:34am
Carlos the Argie said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Spiro,
I think you made an honest mistake. You are passionate and believed what you were told. Every one makes mistakes.
I think you are also honest in apologizing.
Now, lets all move on. Australian rugby needs all of you to pull in the same direction.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:38am
BennO said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:38am | ! Report
With due respect to Spiro, and I have a lot of it for him, I don’t think the situation is that he was “honest in apologising” per se, I think he has been made legally required to. Pulling an article and replacing it with an unqualified apology typically suggests a legal letter or two demanding same, may have changed hands.
June 27th 2017 @ 9:38am
Bib said | June 27th 2017 @ 9:38am | ! Report
There was nothing honest about it.
It’s par for course for the majority of rugby ‘journalists’ in this country, who are more interested in spreading the lies of the power factions in the sport then actually reporting on the game.