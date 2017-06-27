Dusty’s D-Day is coming soon

Tiger fans will know how I feel. We are waiting graciously on at least a sense of where Dustin Martin’s head is at in regards to staying or going.

As Brendan Gale said last week, the club needs to have a rough idea of where this is leading but not just the club what about the 70,000 members and hundreds of thousands of fans.

The media is putting so much apparent contradictory trash out there you don’t know what to believe. Fans are wanting to rip their hair out. But the longer these things drag on the more you suspect the outcome is going one way.

No disrespect to Ralph Carr, but I despise the way he conducts himself. Yes he looks out for his clients best interests financially but you can’t help believe he’s also trying to line his own pockets and is seemingly uninterested on where his clients end up as long as it’s for the right price.

Look at the debacle four years ago, where Richmond welcomed Martin back with open arms. That should have been a warning about the advice and path Martin was being lead down and gave people an insight on how Mr Carr conducts business.

There are clubs that will obviously offer much more than Richmond. I feel Carr will tend to encourage his clients to lean towards the financial side purely as it benefits himself as well.

In life money is not always the most important thing and a person’s agent should be looking out for his client’s needs both personal and financial.

If this is the case then from a non-biased point of view Dusty would be best suited signing on with Richmond. The Tigers may not be able to offer the top dollar but he certainly will not be worried about where his next meal will come from. Tigerland is his home, the fans worship him, the club has grown with him and he is so popular with his teammates.

He is obviously happy there and if the price is right but not the highest on offer you would believe a deal could be reached.

I’m not saying Dusty should re-sign right now, but he needs to give the club and all the fans at least an idea of where he is leading. The unknown creates so many thoughts that tend to be negative and looking at the history of how these issues play out, talking about massive offers for Martin make it uncomfortable for fans and club.