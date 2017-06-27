Hansen: Lions are getting desperate

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has reacted angrily to Warren Gatland’s demand that referees clamp down on New Zealand’s targeting of British and Irish Lions halfback Conor Murray by phoning a radio station to call his counterpart “desperate”.

Hansen called Radio Sport in New Zealand directly to answer Lions coach Gatland’s call for greater protection of Murray.

Gatland was frustrated by what he felt were deliberate tactics from the All Blacks, claiming they were diving “blindly” at Murray’s standing leg whenever he launched a box kick in Saturday’s 30-15 defeat to New Zealand.

The Lions boss raised the issue chiefly out of safety concerns, but Hansen took such exception to those comments that he called a radio station to hit back.

“It’s predictable comments from Gatland, isn’t it?” Hansen said.

“Two weeks ago, it was we cheated in the scrums, last week it was blocking and now he’s saying this.

“It’s really disappointing to hear it, because what he’s implying is that we’re going out there to intentionally injure somebody and that’s not the case. I guess he might be a bit desperate.

“We’ve never been like that and as a New Zealander I’d expect him to know the Kiwi psyche.”

France’s Jerome Garces will referee Saturday’s second Lions Test in Wellington, with Gatland saying he will raise the issue in meetings with the officials later this week.

“There were a couple of times from Conor Murray where there was a charge-down where someone dived at his legs,” said Gatland.

“It’s just making sure he’s being looked after and protected and not harassed after he’s box-kicked.

“So we’ll probably just get some clarity from the referee later in the week.”