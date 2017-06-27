Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

The Lions go in as underdogs against the All Blacks. (AAP Image/David Rowland)

The British and Irish Lions play their last non-Test opposition for the 2017 tour this evening, visiting Wellington to play the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 5.35pm (AEST).

While the majority of the focus has been on the upcoming second Test in Wellington on Saturday, this match does shape up as important in the context of the tour with several fringe players from both sides with an opportunity to push their claims for a Test spot.

The Lions have named a very strong line-up, particularly in the forwards where a few players may fancy their chances of pushing for a bench role come Saturday night. In particular Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander and James Haskell may be able to push Coach Warren Gatland’s hand in promoting themselves this evening.

The Lions’ midfield and back three will certainly be trying to impress and land themselves a utility position on the bench, Jack Nowell one to watch as he has shown an appetite for the try line.

A win tonight for the Lions will be a significant morale boost for the squad after losing the first Test and will provide significant cheer for many of the travelling supporters, many of whom have only just arrived on tour.

The Hurricanes also have plenty to play for, the franchise’s first opportunity to play an international side and they will be desperate to join the Blues and Highlanders with a Lions scalp.

Despite some big names missing this evening through All Black duties they have still been able to put together a strong side and have been able to secure a few of their fringe All Black squad members.

Most notably, Julian Savea, Ngani Laumepe, Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita will bolster the side and with Nehe Milner Skudder and Cory Jane also named in the 23, they can call upon plenty of strike power capable of troubling the Lions, if the forwards can match it with their strong opposition.

With several injury concerns within the All Blacks camp, this shapes as a grand opportunity for the likes of Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea to impress Steve Hansen and co and perhaps earn a call up to the 23 for Saturday night.

Prediction

Canes by 7. Just because, no rhyme or reason from me this evening!

Join us here on The Roar as we cover all the action live from 5.35pm (AEST) and please feel free to use the comments section below.