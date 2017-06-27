 

Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch online and on TV

    The British and Irish Lions are licking their wounds and will be keen to get back in the winner’s circle after a defeat against the All Blacks on the weekend when they play the Hurricanes tonight.

    The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:35pm (AEST – 7:35pm local time) and will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the game.

    How to watch the match on TV

    There is only one way to watch the match on tv in Australia, that is through the Foxtel channel Fox Sports. The match will be broadcast on Channel 501.

    To have access to FoxSports’ coverage, you must have an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package.

    How to live stream online

    To stream the match between the Hurricanes and the British and Irish Lions, you can use either one of the Foxtel Go or Foxtel Now applications. These are the only ways to stream the game legally.

    Foxtel Go is for all customers with an existing pay TV subscription, allowing you to watch the action if you can’t get in front of a TV for the match.

    A Foxtel Now membership is the better option if you only want to stream the action and don’t need access to Foxtel’s TV services. Foxtel Now packages start at $29 per month, but something with the sports package included will set you back at least $39 per month.

    Squads

    Hurricanes
    1. Ben May
    2. Ricky Riccitelli
    3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
    4. Mark Abbott
    5. Sam Lousi
    6. Vaea Fifita
    7. Callum Gibbins
    8. Brad Shields
    9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
    10. Otere Black
    11. Julian Savea
    12. Ngani Laumape
    13. Vince Aso
    14. Nehe Milner-Skudder
    15. Jordie Barrett

    16. Leni Apisai
    17. Chris Eves
    18. Michael Kainga
    19. James Blackwell
    20. Reed Prinsep
    21. Kemara Hauti-Parapara
    22. Wes Goosen
    23. Cory Jane

    British and Irish Lions
    1. Joe Marler
    2. Rory Best
    3. Dan Cole
    4. Iain Henderson
    5. Courtney Lawes
    6. James Haskell
    7. Justin Tipuric
    8. CJ Stander
    9. Greg Laidlaw
    10. Daniel Biggar
    11. George North
    12. Robbie Henshaw
    13. Jonathan Joseph
    14. Tommy Seymour
    15. Jack Nowell

    16. Kristian Dacey
    17. Allan Dell
    18. Tomas Francis
    19. Cory Hill
    20. George Kruis
    21. Gareth Davies
    22. Finn Russell
    23. Jared Payne

