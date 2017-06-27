Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The British and Irish Lions are licking their wounds and will be keen to get back in the winner’s circle after a defeat against the All Blacks on the weekend when they play the Hurricanes tonight.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:35pm (AEST – 7:35pm local time) and will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the game.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch the match on tv in Australia, that is through the Foxtel channel Fox Sports. The match will be broadcast on Channel 501.

To have access to FoxSports’ coverage, you must have an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream online

To stream the match between the Hurricanes and the British and Irish Lions, you can use either one of the Foxtel Go or Foxtel Now applications. These are the only ways to stream the game legally.

Foxtel Go is for all customers with an existing pay TV subscription, allowing you to watch the action if you can’t get in front of a TV for the match.

A Foxtel Now membership is the better option if you only want to stream the action and don’t need access to Foxtel’s TV services. Foxtel Now packages start at $29 per month, but something with the sports package included will set you back at least $39 per month.

Squads

Hurricanes

1. Ben May

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

4. Mark Abbott

5. Sam Lousi

6. Vaea Fifita

7. Callum Gibbins

8. Brad Shields

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Otere Black

11. Julian Savea

12. Ngani Laumape

13. Vince Aso

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder

15. Jordie Barrett

16. Leni Apisai

17. Chris Eves

18. Michael Kainga

19. James Blackwell

20. Reed Prinsep

21. Kemara Hauti-Parapara

22. Wes Goosen

23. Cory Jane

British and Irish Lions

1. Joe Marler

2. Rory Best

3. Dan Cole

4. Iain Henderson

5. Courtney Lawes

6. James Haskell

7. Justin Tipuric

8. CJ Stander

9. Greg Laidlaw

10. Daniel Biggar

11. George North

12. Robbie Henshaw

13. Jonathan Joseph

14. Tommy Seymour

15. Jack Nowell

16. Kristian Dacey

17. Allan Dell

18. Tomas Francis

19. Cory Hill

20. George Kruis

21. Gareth Davies

22. Finn Russell

23. Jared Payne