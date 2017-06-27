Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The British and Irish Lions are licking their wounds and will be keen to get back in the winner’s circle after a defeat against the All Blacks on the weekend when they play the Hurricanes tonight.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:35pm (AEST – 7:35pm local time) and will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the game.
How to watch the match on TV
There is only one way to watch the match on tv in Australia, that is through the Foxtel channel Fox Sports. The match will be broadcast on Channel 501.
To have access to FoxSports’ coverage, you must have an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package.
How to live stream online
To stream the match between the Hurricanes and the British and Irish Lions, you can use either one of the Foxtel Go or Foxtel Now applications. These are the only ways to stream the game legally.
Foxtel Go is for all customers with an existing pay TV subscription, allowing you to watch the action if you can’t get in front of a TV for the match.
A Foxtel Now membership is the better option if you only want to stream the action and don’t need access to Foxtel’s TV services. Foxtel Now packages start at $29 per month, but something with the sports package included will set you back at least $39 per month.
Squads
Hurricanes
1. Ben May
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
4. Mark Abbott
5. Sam Lousi
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Callum Gibbins
8. Brad Shields
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Otere Black
11. Julian Savea
12. Ngani Laumape
13. Vince Aso
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder
15. Jordie Barrett
16. Leni Apisai
17. Chris Eves
18. Michael Kainga
19. James Blackwell
20. Reed Prinsep
21. Kemara Hauti-Parapara
22. Wes Goosen
23. Cory Jane
British and Irish Lions
1. Joe Marler
2. Rory Best
3. Dan Cole
4. Iain Henderson
5. Courtney Lawes
6. James Haskell
7. Justin Tipuric
8. CJ Stander
9. Greg Laidlaw
10. Daniel Biggar
11. George North
12. Robbie Henshaw
13. Jonathan Joseph
14. Tommy Seymour
15. Jack Nowell
16. Kristian Dacey
17. Allan Dell
18. Tomas Francis
19. Cory Hill
20. George Kruis
21. Gareth Davies
22. Finn Russell
23. Jared Payne