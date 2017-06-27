Kiwis reach out to UK-based Brian Smith ahead of World Cup

Known as a controversial coach in his time in the NRL, 63-year-old Smith is being sought to give much needed technical assistance to the New Zealand Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Head coach David Kidwell has said that he needs more experience alongside him in the coaches box and Smith brings a wealth of it.

While not always a popular figure at previous clubs, Smith has certainly made an impact. Since beginning with the Illawarra Steelers in 1984, Smith went on to mentor St George, Parramatta, Newcastle and the Sydney Roosters in a combined 582 first grade matches.

Smith was awarded the Dally M Coach of the Year in 2010 after guiding the Roosters to the grand final. He also made the grand final with the Dragons in 1992 and 1993, and with the Eels in 2001.

He is a specialist technical analyst of the game, having previously been compared to another brilliant rugby league mind in Warren Ryan. Ryan was revolutionary in many modes of his coaching and like Smith he too courted controversy with various methods. Some of his ideas were right outside the square, which became hallmarks of both men’s careers.

On-going negotiations are expected to be completed soon.

The NZRL are also still looking to add an assistant coach, with the World Cup getting closer by the day making the preparation for this prestigious event less than ideal. The Kiwis, who have been down on form in recent years, will seek to repeat their success of 2008 where they shocked Australia at Suncorp Stadium to take out their first ever world cup victory.

What do you think, Roarers? Will Brian Smith be a good addition to the Kiwis just like Wayne Bennett was in 2008? Or will Smith have the same bad luck that saw him go 0-4 in grand finals?