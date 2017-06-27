Rugby League Live 4 set for July 28 release

The St George Illawarra Dragons have not been great lately, but they could improve in 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Rugby League Live 4 is set for a release on July 28th on consoles and on PC at a later date, as revealed by Press Start today.

The announcement is accompanied by a brief gameplay video featuring the likes of Suliasa Vunivalu leaping high to claim a cross-field kick, Josh Dugan, with noticably darker hair, running in for a try and Andrew Fifita showing great strength to force his way over the line.

Gameplay looks pretty decent, but player likeness is, as always, a concern, the players just don’t look like who they are supposed to be. One example is Jason Taumalolo brushing off a couple of generic looking Dragons players, but apart from that it looks to be a well-polished game. In the absence of any other rugby league game, it will provide hours of fun for fans of the thirteen-man code, but will struggle to lure others.

My main gripe with previous rugby league games produced by Big Ant is the terrible AI, in fact I would rate it the worst I have seen in over 20 years of gaming. While it’s hard to see what the AI is like in the video, it will be a make or break feature of the game.

In Rugby League Live 3, players showed no urgency in shutting down attacking raids, they wouldn’t loom up in support when a teammate made a line break and would often stand still instead of diving on a loose ball.

It’s hard to justify spending $100 on the game, but there are places offering the game for less, including The Gamesman which is currently selling it for just $78.

Have you already pre-ordered the game, or are you planning to buy it based on what you can see in the reveal trailer below?

For me personally, I’ll wait a few weeks after the release to decide if I want to fork out top dollar for a game that has a patchy history.