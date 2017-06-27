Spartans making a difference on and off the rugby pitch

By definition, the Spartans were warriors marked by self-discipline, simplicity, frugality, undaunted by pain or danger.

Espartanos is the name chosen by group of ex-rugbiers that created a non – profit organisation that provides a community service in Argentina that the government has failed to match so far.

In the rugby world we thrive on discussions about players, coaches, teams, sponsors, TV deals, axing or adding teams from tournaments, fights of endless battles between rugby unions and team owners. However, there are also within our rugby universe organisations and people that reminds us what this game is all about.

Rugby was introduced to Argentina as a part of education programs at schools attended by British immigrants that have move to Argentina more than a century ago.

The sport was first played by upper rich class, but as time went by, it cascaded into the middle class. However, rugby in Argentina was never able to compete with soccer, the most important sport in the nation.

In 2009 , Eduardo Oderigo (father of eight) and a group of friends tired of witnessing how the national penitentiary service was outdated or not serving well its purpose. They came up with the most brilliant idea.

They wanted to make their own contribution to improving society by introducing the game of rugby among the inmates. They felt that the education and morals of the games were good enough factors to reduce the daily violence among inmates.

They thought that if that was the case, the number of guards could be reduced saving money for other purposes. They wanted inmates to acquire the values that would help them think as a group, as a team, and not in individual manner.

Also it was important that the inmates had a sense of authority, obey rules and coexistence of norms. The importance of mental health as well as physical conditions were imperative to survive the time of their sentences.

All the things that the founders think were the foundations for their education and success in life.

In order to join the program the inmates must also undergo school education which helps them for when they get out.

The most important and relevant factor for all this is the reinsertion into society after their time has been served.

The recidivist rate is over 50 per cent in Argentina but the inmates that have been in the rugby program have only a five per cent chance of going back to jail. Just think how much value is that for our society.

The Espartanos organisation only receives private funds and now they are attempting to expand the program to the entire penitentiary system in the country. At the fund raising dinner I attended last week along with nine hundred guests were tables served by rugby players in activity. There were also some ex Pumas in attendance.

A concise and touching video was presented to illustrate the experience of some former convicts that participated in the program.

A few of them came forward, thanked the audience, and told very briefly something about their lives. It was a highly emotional moment that made more sense to me that all the words I read or write every week in rugby forums.

After that dinner I had the urge to write about these people. They do no wish to be famous, but for me they are rugby stars as the ones who are playing the game.

I was happy to know that players like P. Matera and J. Montoya, currently with Jaguares and Pumas, have visited the inmates. I was more surprised when I was told that seven players from the England squad that visited Argentina in this last window in June 2017 also went and visited the inmates.

I think that stories like these must run along side the every day gossip or analysis of the different situations we encounter in our sport.

I am extremely grateful and I deeply thank the group of Spartans that go every week to train the inmates, organise their games, raise the funds that have already provided the synthetic field where the inmates play and practice. I’d like to thank the companies that sponsor and give jobs to those that have served their time, and for the people that decided to contribute with their money.

But mainly, I want to thank Espartanos, for making us believe that rugby can also be a tool for hope and change in society.