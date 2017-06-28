Knights throw Shaun Kenny-Dowall a lifeline

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been charged for alleged drug possession. Is it a widespread problem in the NRL? (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Disgraced former Sydney Roosters centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall will face off against his former club next month after being thrown a lifeline by Newcastle.

The ex-New Zealand international has inked a deal until the end of the 2019 NRL season to resurrect his playing career with the struggling Knights.

He will be available immediately for coach Nathan Brown however will miss the next two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

He is expected to be back in time for the Knights’ round 20 clash against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

“It’s a fresh start and chance to really get to know the community and get the respect of the boys and the club,” Kenny-Dowall said.

“I’m looking for a fresh start and I’ve got new motivations and goals to come here and make a difference. It’s time to get on the field and get stuck in.”

Kenny-Dowall was sacked by the Roosters after pleading guilty to cocaine possession earlier this month.

The 29-year-old escaped conviction but was placed on a good behaviour bond after being caught with 0.29g of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

The former Roosters premiership winner said he was looking forward to escaping the fishbowl existence of Sydney and being part of the Knights rebuild under Brown.

“They are young and there’s some really talented boys in there,” Kenny-Dowall said.

“I’ve played in some big games and had a lot of experience in Test matches and stuff like that. I’m hoping to bring a bit of a cooler head and a bit of experience to a young team.”