Nathan Grey wants defensive love after signing Wallabies extension

Nathan Grey wants the Australian rugby public to share his love for defence after signing on as a full-time Wallabies assistant coach.

Grey, who joined the Wallabies coaching staff in 2014, has been both a national and NSW Waratahs assistant coach for the past three seasons, focusing on defence.

The 42-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension with the Australian Rugby Union, taking him through until the end of the 2019 World Cup and will relinquish his Waratahs role at the end of their Super Rugby campaign.