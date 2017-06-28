Uncertainty hangs over Australia A tour

Glenn Maxwell made a spectacular return to Test cricket. Will he last? (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Australia A’s tour of South Africa, as Cricket Australia flirts with unpaid contracts as the sport’s bitter pay conflict looks set to extend well past Friday’s deadline.

Three days before roughly 230 players become unemployed, Cricket Australia (CA) and the players’ union still sit poles apart on fundamental issues surrounding a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

With Australia A due to leave in less than two weeks, CA must soon decide how expendable the Ashes audition is.

Cricket Australia says it will honour the multi-year state deals of many squad members, but those off contract are still yet to be presented with short-term options that would allow them to tour.

One option CA might float is offering those off-contract players, such as Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja, unpaid temporary tour deals.

The opportunity to play for free – with all expenses covered – could be seen as a way of keeping those players’ international aspirations afloat while also saving the under-threat trip.

But Maxwell’s manager said the allrounder was yet to receive any temporary contract offer – paid or unpaid.

The dire situation also prompted another player manager to suggest the governing body would never allow such confusion to hang over a Test tour.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson denied any decisions on Australia A tour contracts had been made, only stating it was 100 per cent focused on reaching a resolution on a new MoU by June 30.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) declined to comment on speculation about any unpaid proposal until it obtained further information.

However earlier on Tuesday, ACA president Greg Dyer suggested tour contracts might be considered should there be significant progress on negotiations.

For that to happen, the ACA expected much more from CA than it latest re-worked offer.

Last Friday, CA offered a greater share of international surpluses, included domestic players in its sharing arrangement and opted to increase annual pay rises to state players.

But the governing body refused to relent on its position that the existing revenue-sharing model was untenable, a sticking point for the players’ union.

Dyer reiterated calls for CA chief executive James Sutherland to enter the stalled negotiations that also appear set to impact August’s Test tour of Bangladesh and could, at worst, lead to the Ashes being canned.

The absence of Sutherland, currently in England at International Cricket Council meetings, has become the latest point of contention.

“It’s fair to say we still remain a long way apart,” Dyer said at an ACA charity golf day.

“The fundamentals of the deal are nowhere near resolved.

“It is extremely likely that as of July 1 we’ll be jumping over the cliff together.”

Despite CA’s commitment to paying multi-year contracts, Dyer and NSW batsman Ed Cowan dismissed them as highly questionable given they’re based on the revenue-share arrangement that remains off the table.

However Cowan said all state players, regardless of their contractual situation, would continue to train on Monday even without a new deal in place.

CA confirmed players will not be locked out of training and medical facilities once the current MoU expires, as initially reported.