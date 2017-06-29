Dockers set to re-sign Nat Fyfe

Dockers captain Nathan Fyfe applauds the crowd after their Round 5 AFL match between the Fremantle Dockers and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Domain Stadium in Perth, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AAP Image/Travis Anderson)

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe has indicated he is closing in on a new deal that will see him remain with the Dockers.

The 2015 Brownlow Medallist is out of contract at the end of the season and would have become a restricted free agent but the 25-year-old is in talks with the Dockers about a lucrative new contract.

“My management and the club are in discussions and now that the CBA has been finalised all parties are in a better position to sit down and work it out, and I’m quite hopeful something will be done in the coming weeks,” Fyfe told the Seven Network on Tuesday night

“I think it’s pretty close.”

Securing the signature of Fyfe will be crucial to the Dockers as they seek to rebuild the club around the star onballer, who can also be used up forward.

Fyfe also revealed he expects to be back on the field this weekend when the Dockers host St Kilda in a clash between two sides desperate to make the top eight.

Fyfe was close to facing Geelong last round, but was withdrawn just before the Dockers flew to Victoria.

“I got through training today and I’ll be fine to go this week,” Fyfe said.