AFL backtracks on shot clock

The 30-second shot clock will again be displayed on scoreboards for the full quarter after the AFL changed its stance.
The countdown clock had been dropped for the final two minutes of each term.
However after discussion with senior coaches during Tuesday night’s dinner at AFL chief Gillon McLachlan’s house, it has now been reinstated.
If players are deemed to be deliberately running down the clock umpires will have the power to call ‘play on’.
In a statement released on Thursday, the AFL said it had changed its position to have more consistency for players lining up for goal and for officiating umpires.
June 29th 2017 @ 3:51pm
Macca said | June 29th 2017 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
“If players are deemed to be deliberately running down the clock umpires will have the power to call ‘play on’.”
So what is the point of the shot clock? It was brought in to prevent players wasting time, now because players are using it to waste time we will keep it but umpires can call play on before it expires if they think players are wasting time.
Why not just scrap the clock and have the umpires call play on if they think players are wasting time?