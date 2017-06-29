AFL backtracks on shot clock

The 30-second shot clock will again be displayed on scoreboards for the full quarter after the AFL changed its stance.

The countdown clock had been dropped for the final two minutes of each term.

However after discussion with senior coaches during Tuesday night’s dinner at AFL chief Gillon McLachlan’s house, it has now been reinstated.

If players are deemed to be deliberately running down the clock umpires will have the power to call ‘play on’.

In a statement released on Thursday, the AFL said it had changed its position to have more consistency for players lining up for goal and for officiating umpires.