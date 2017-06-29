Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Bit of a stinker for the five bets last time around with Megablast just missing, as well as High Mist. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One: Win – Morphettville Race Eight Number 12 Sudden Wealth

I said on Twitter last Saturday her effort was the most painful of 2017 and I stand by it. No doubts about it, she should have won but just had no luck at all in the straight and was completely stiff.

Up to the mile looks perfect and I don’t mind the quick back up given she didn’t really have a hard run last Saturday.

Bet Two: Each Way- Caulfield Race Five Number 2 A Lotta Love

Looks a really good each way play for me here on the Caulfield card. Talented mare who drops back to benchmark grade for the first time since this time last year where she actually won this race at the corresponding meeting, and she was dominant.

Draws well and Williams steers. Could well be dominant again in an even race.

Bet Three: Each-Way- Caulfield Race Eight Number 4 Heza Ripper

Best each way play of the weekend for mine. He is flying this time in, but has just had no luck with gates, and that was the case again last start at the Valley where he was wide no cover throughout and just tired late.

Loves give in the track and he gets his chance here to post a win, and the odds are too good to pass.

Bet Four: Each Way- Rosehill Race Four Number 18 Douro

Taken a slice of the $67 and hoping he runs. He was crunched in betting last time out over the Taree mile but just forget he went around. He was well back on a leaders track and was never a winning threat.

Crying out for further, which he gets here, and go back to start four. He ran second to Azkadellia. That’s right, the Group 1 winning mare.

Bet Five: Win- Rosehill Race Nine Number 7 Carzoff

Looks close to the best bet throughout Australia on Saturday and the $3 appeals. Former French galloper who has had a couple of runs for Chris Waller down under, and both times he has been great.

Ran over 1800m here a fortnight back where he was backed as if unbeatable. Bowman gave him a peach and the horse did all bar win the race, running second to the hard fit Collateral, who franked the form by bolting up last week. Just wins.