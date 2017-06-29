Ben Hunt back for Broncos, Bennett says spot not safe

Ben Hunt is back from Queensland Cup exile - but for how long? (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Three weeks after being dropped to reserve grade, Ben Hunt has reclaimed Brisbane’s No.7 jersey – for now.

Wayne Bennett admits he is no closer to finalising his NRL finals halves combination after promoting Hunt for Friday night’s Suncorp Stadium clash with ladder leaders Melbourne.

Despite being named on the bench, Hunt will swap with Kodi Nikorima and start at halfback for a Brisbane side expected to be without winger Corey Oates due to illness.

But Hunt has been given no guarantees.

Bennett said he would rotate his halves for the next few weeks before nailing down a starting combination for third-placed Brisbane’s finals assault.

Hunt and Nikorima look set to swap places, with veteran five-eighth Benji Marshall filling in admirably for Anthony Milford (shoulder), who returns in three weeks.

“I will probably keep rotating them around for a little,” Bennett said.

“It’s not a battle (for the halves). It’s just determining who can do the best job there.”

Bennett saluted Hunt for fighting his way back into the starting role.

Hunt – set to take up a $6 million St George Illawarra deal in 2018 – was dropped to the Queensland Cup for their home clash with South Sydney three weeks ago.

But Brisbane sent an SOS to Hunt last round after losing Milford and the pint-sized playmaker proved the difference off the bench in their 30-20 win in Canberra.

“His performance was as good as he has had for 18 months – we will try to maintain that now,” Bennett said.

“We didn’t give him a life sentence (in reserve grade).

“He was asked to do a few things and an opportunity came up after that to come back.”

Bennett expects flyer Jonus Pearson to replace former Queensland winger Oates against Melbourne.

Oates missed training on Thursday with what is believed to be a virus and will be reassessed on game day.

“Something has affected his lower back, legs, groin – he just woke up with it today and was not real mobile so at this stage he is not playing,” Bennett said.