Cricket boss Sutherland back in Australia to get deal done

Australian cricket could come to a halt if a new pay deal isn't sorted. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland has returned home from England, with the deadline to settle the pay dispute looming.

The existing Memorandum of Understanding expires on Friday, with CA and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) yet to broker a new agreement beyond that date.

Sutherland was in England for an International Cricket Council (ICC) conference and to watch Australia’s first match in the women’s World Cup earlier this week.

There have been calls for him to get directly involved in trying to break the impasse.

The ACA favour retention of the present revenue-sharing scheme, while CA have proposed an alternative method.

CA high performance manager Pat Howard circulated an email on Wednesday which provided detailed advice for players whose contracts expire on June 30 and those who are contracted for the following season.

Included in Howard’s email was a note that under ICC regulations, players couldn’t participate in ICC-approved domestic T20 tournaments without CA’s approval.

Players who participate in ‘disapproved cricket’ such as exhibition matches, would not be permitted to take part in ICC ‘approved cricket’ for a six-month minimum thereafter.

That could theoretically rule players out of the Ashes series later this year.

Howard said players whose contracts expire on June 30 would not be employees of CA, a state association or BBL or WBBL team and would not be required to play, train, perform player appearances or fulfil media commitments.

They wouldn’t be be paid a retainer until a new MoU was agreed and an individual contract was signed.