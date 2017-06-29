Michelle Payne tests positive

Michelle Payne was the story of the Spring Carnival, winning 2015's Melbourne Cup. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Champion jockey Michelle Payne has tested positive to the banned substance Phentermine, an appetite suppressor, after riding at Swan Hill two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old will face an enquiry later today.

Only last week Michelle rode at Royal Ascot for the first time, where she finished fifth in a 16-strong field, and is due to return to the world famous racetrack in August.

Michelle became world famous herself as the first woman jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in its 155-year history.

Her brilliant ride on 100-1 outsider Prince pf Penzance greeted the judge to thunderous applause.

But Michelle had a further coup up her sleeve at the presentation when she thanked the owners for having faith in her in a chauvinistic sport, and added – “Everyone else can get stuffed for thinking women aren’t good enough”.

The gutsy comment drew even more thunderous applause, both at home in Australia and all around the world. For a sport which has been dominated by men, her win was celebrated by many.

Not long afterwards, Michelle had an horrific fall that literally split her pancreas in two.

During the long rehab, her GP prescribed Phentermine to assist her recovery.

But it was Michelle’s responsibility to check its legality, and that she failed to do.

It will be interesting to see how the stewards treat Michelle Payne today.

Will the chauvinistic element surface to stuff Michelle Payne with more than the month Hugh Bowman copped for exactly the same offence?