Michelle Payne tests positive

David Lord

By , David Lord is a Roar Expert

    Michelle Payne was the story of the Spring Carnival, winning 2015's Melbourne Cup. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

    Champion jockey Michelle Payne has tested positive to the banned substance Phentermine, an appetite suppressor, after riding at Swan Hill two weeks ago.

    The 31-year-old will face an enquiry later today.

    Only last week Michelle rode at Royal Ascot for the first time, where she finished fifth in a 16-strong field, and is due to return to the world famous racetrack in August.

    Michelle became world famous herself as the first woman jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in its 155-year history.

    Her brilliant ride on 100-1 outsider Prince pf Penzance greeted the judge to thunderous applause.

    But Michelle had a further coup up her sleeve at the presentation when she thanked the owners for having faith in her in a chauvinistic sport, and added – “Everyone else can get stuffed for thinking women aren’t good enough”.

    The gutsy comment drew even more thunderous applause, both at home in Australia and all around the world. For a sport which has been dominated by men, her win was celebrated by many.

    Not long afterwards, Michelle had an horrific fall that literally split her pancreas in two.

    During the long rehab, her GP prescribed Phentermine to assist her recovery.

    But it was Michelle’s responsibility to check its legality, and that she failed to do.

    It will be interesting to see how the stewards treat Michelle Payne today.

    Will the chauvinistic element surface to stuff Michelle Payne with more than the month Hugh Bowman copped for exactly the same offence?

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn’t get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world’s great sporting spectacles