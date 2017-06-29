How the Recruits and Draftees are going: Essendon (Part 1)

Andrew McGrath is one of many new faces in the Essendon squad this year. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Recently, I discussed how Collingwood’s recruits and draftees are going. In today’s article, I am moving on to look at how Essendon’s recruits and draftees are travelling 11 rounds into the season.

Josh Green – delisted free agent from Brisbane

Green was delisted by the Lions last season after struggling with injuries and form, but has seamlessly slotted into the Bombers line-up. He has played all but two games this season, which he missed with a hamstring injury, and has collected 115 disposals and 12 goals playing in the forward line. The 24-year-old certainly looks like being an important part of the Bombers future.

James Stewart – traded from GWS for Pick 77

Stewart, traded to the Bombers after playing only 18 games in four years at the Giants, has been solid in 2017. He started the year in the VFL, kicking eight goals in four games. Since coming into the senior team, he has played six games and kicked nine majors in that time.

Andrew McGrath – Pick 1, 2016 AFL Draft

McGrath received high interest from the Giants, with him being the reason for GWS trading up the draft order. However, the Bombers took him with pick one. He has so far been impressive, averaging 19.4 disposals and slotting a major. He certainly looks like a star of the future.

Jordan Ridley – Pick 22, 2016 AFL Draft

Ridley has struggled to get out on the field this year, with a stress fracture in his foot keeping him out for a large chunk of the season. He has looked promising in his last two games, but doesn’t look like making a debut this year.

Josh Begley – Pick 31, 2016 AFL Draft

Begley has looked nice at VFL level, playing ten games and slotting 14 majors. He is one who can slot in as a winger and small forward in the Essendon line-up in the future and will be hoping for a debut later this year or early next year.

Kobe Mutch – Pick 42, 2016 AFL Draft

Mutch is looking like a classy player in the VFL in 2017, being named in the best twice and kicking two goals in nine games. He’s developing nicely in his first year on an AFL list.

Dylan Clarke – Pick 63, 2016 AFL Draft

Clarke, the brother of North Melbourne midfielder Ryan, has looked nice this year, playing ten games in the VFL, kicking two goals, and being named in the best once playing as a midfielder. He will be wanting to push for a debut later this year or early next year.

Sam Draper – Pick 1, 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Draper has been a quality player in the VFL this year, averaging 16.5 hit outs per game. He is a player who can develop to be Essendon’s number one ruckman in a few years.

Given how many quality ruckmen have come through the rookie draft, such as Aaron Sandilands, Dean Cox, and Majak Daw – the latter yet to take advantage of his potential – history is on Draper’s side to become a quality ruckman.

Ben McNiece – Category B Rookie, 2016

McNiece has looked nice this year, playing off half-back after being recruited as Category B Rookie from Essendon’s VFL side. He made his debut in Round 5, playing two games and averaging 12.5 disposals.

There you go, Essendon’s recruits and draftees so far. Comment your thoughts so far, and keep an eye out for the Fremantle article.