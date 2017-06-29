Round 15 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 29 Jun 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Gary Ablett is back in Round 15, and ready to play his 300th AFL game (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The teams for Round 15 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Melbourne Demons vs Sydney Swans

7:50pm Friday June 30, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Mitch White, Josh Wagner

OUT: Jeff Garlett (Hamstring), Christian Salem (Hamstring)

Sydney Swans

IN: Zak Jones, Jarrad McVeigh

OUT: Callum Sinclair (Omitted), Will Hayward (Foot)

Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles

1:45pm Saturday July 1, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Robert Murphy

OUT: Tom Liberatore (Cork)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Sharrod Wellingham, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Sam Butler

OUT: Matt Priddis (General Soreness), Josh Hill (Illness), Shannon Hurn (Concussion), Will Schofield (Hip)

Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows

2:10pm Saturday July 1, MCG

Carlton Blues

IN: Simon White, David Cuningham, Zac Fisher, Sam Kerridge, Ciaran Sheehan, Liam Sumner

OUT: Blaine Boekhorst (Omitted), Jarrod Pickett (Omitted), Billie Smedts (Omitted), Sam Petrevski-Seton (Managed), Ed Curnow (Larynx), Jed Lamb (Concussion)

Adelaide Crows

IN: Mitch McGovern, Riley Knight, David Mackay

OUT: Charlie Cameron (Wrist), Tom Lynch (Illness), Andy Otten (Omitted)

Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

4:35pm Saturday July 1, Metricon Stadium

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Gary Ablett, Matt Rosa, Ryan Davis

OUT: Matt Shaw (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted), Jesse Joyce (Omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Mitchell Hibberd, Corey Wagner

OUT: Ben Cunnington (Suspension), Trent Dumont (Managed)

GWS Giants vs Geelong Cats

7:25pm Saturday July 1, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Josh Kelly, Rory Lobb, Devon Smith

OUT: Tim Taranto (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Finger), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)

Geelong Cats

IN: Lachie Henderson, Aaron Black, Zach Guthrie, Zac Smith

OUT: Tom Stewart (Facial Fracture), Scott Selwood (Hamstring), George Horlin-Smith (Ankle), Darcy Lang (Leg)

NEW: Zach Guthrie

Port Adelaide Power vs Richmond Tigers

7:40pm Saturday July 1, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Matthew Broadbent, Jared Polec

OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jake Neade (Omitted)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Oleg Markov, Tyson Stengle

OUT: Bachar Houli (Suspension), Shai Bolton (Managed)

NEW: Tyson Stengle

Essendon Bombers vs Brisbane Lions

1:10pm Sunday July 2, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Darcy Parish, Cale Hooker, Joshua Begley, Matthew Leuenberger

OUT: Shaun McKernan (Omitted)

NEW: Joshua Begley

Brisbane Lions

IN: Josh Walker, Cedric Cox, Marco Paparone, Jonathan Freeman

OUT: Dayne Beams (Shoulder)

Hawthorn Hawks vs Collingwood Magpies

3:20pm Sunday July 2, MCG

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Ben Stratton, Dallas Willsmore, Kurt Heatherley

OUT: None

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox, Matthew Scharenberg, Josh Thomas, Jackson Ramsay

OUT: Ben Crocker (Omitted), James Aish (Omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs St Kilda Saints

4:40pm Sunday July 2, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Aaron Sandilands, Nat Fyfe, Brady Grey

OUT: None

St Kilda Saints

IN: Jack Steele, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie

OUT: None