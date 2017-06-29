Round 15 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 15 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Melbourne Demons vs Sydney Swans
7:50pm Friday June 30, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Mitch White, Josh Wagner
OUT: Jeff Garlett (Hamstring), Christian Salem (Hamstring)
Sydney Swans
IN: Zak Jones, Jarrad McVeigh
OUT: Callum Sinclair (Omitted), Will Hayward (Foot)
Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles
1:45pm Saturday July 1, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Robert Murphy
OUT: Tom Liberatore (Cork)
West Coast Eagles
IN: Sharrod Wellingham, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Sam Butler
OUT: Matt Priddis (General Soreness), Josh Hill (Illness), Shannon Hurn (Concussion), Will Schofield (Hip)
Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows
2:10pm Saturday July 1, MCG
Carlton Blues
IN: Simon White, David Cuningham, Zac Fisher, Sam Kerridge, Ciaran Sheehan, Liam Sumner
OUT: Blaine Boekhorst (Omitted), Jarrod Pickett (Omitted), Billie Smedts (Omitted), Sam Petrevski-Seton (Managed), Ed Curnow (Larynx), Jed Lamb (Concussion)
Adelaide Crows
IN: Mitch McGovern, Riley Knight, David Mackay
OUT: Charlie Cameron (Wrist), Tom Lynch (Illness), Andy Otten (Omitted)
Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
4:35pm Saturday July 1, Metricon Stadium
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Gary Ablett, Matt Rosa, Ryan Davis
OUT: Matt Shaw (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted), Jesse Joyce (Omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Mitchell Hibberd, Corey Wagner
OUT: Ben Cunnington (Suspension), Trent Dumont (Managed)
GWS Giants vs Geelong Cats
7:25pm Saturday July 1, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Josh Kelly, Rory Lobb, Devon Smith
OUT: Tim Taranto (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Finger), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)
Geelong Cats
IN: Lachie Henderson, Aaron Black, Zach Guthrie, Zac Smith
OUT: Tom Stewart (Facial Fracture), Scott Selwood (Hamstring), George Horlin-Smith (Ankle), Darcy Lang (Leg)
NEW: Zach Guthrie
Port Adelaide Power vs Richmond Tigers
7:40pm Saturday July 1, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Matthew Broadbent, Jared Polec
OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jake Neade (Omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Oleg Markov, Tyson Stengle
OUT: Bachar Houli (Suspension), Shai Bolton (Managed)
NEW: Tyson Stengle
Essendon Bombers vs Brisbane Lions
1:10pm Sunday July 2, Etihad Stadium
Essendon Bombers
IN: Darcy Parish, Cale Hooker, Joshua Begley, Matthew Leuenberger
OUT: Shaun McKernan (Omitted)
NEW: Joshua Begley
Brisbane Lions
IN: Josh Walker, Cedric Cox, Marco Paparone, Jonathan Freeman
OUT: Dayne Beams (Shoulder)
Hawthorn Hawks vs Collingwood Magpies
3:20pm Sunday July 2, MCG
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Ben Stratton, Dallas Willsmore, Kurt Heatherley
OUT: None
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox, Matthew Scharenberg, Josh Thomas, Jackson Ramsay
OUT: Ben Crocker (Omitted), James Aish (Omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs St Kilda Saints
4:40pm Sunday July 2, Domain Stadium
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Aaron Sandilands, Nat Fyfe, Brady Grey
OUT: None
St Kilda Saints
IN: Jack Steele, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie
OUT: None
gameofmarks said | June 29th 2017 @ 6:52pm
Can’t believe Simpson has picked Redden. The guy is useless. When will he realize this?
Basil said | June 29th 2017 @ 6:52pm
Mackay back in… that should improve the Crows hardness 🙄
June 29th 2017 @ 7:03pm
Cat said | June 29th 2017 @ 7:03pm
Scott Selwood, Lang, Horlin-Smith all out with injury with Parfitt, Parsons, Cunio, Cockatoo, Narkle and Cowan already injured and a big cloud over Joel Selwood … not gonna have enough mids left to field a team soon.