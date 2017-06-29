 

Round 15 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    Round 15 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    Gary Ablett is back in Round 15, and ready to play his 300th AFL game (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

    The teams for Round 15 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Melbourne Demons vs Sydney Swans

    7:50pm Friday June 30, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Mitch White, Josh Wagner
    OUT: Jeff Garlett (Hamstring), Christian Salem (Hamstring)

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Zak Jones, Jarrad McVeigh
    OUT: Callum Sinclair (Omitted), Will Hayward (Foot)

    Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles

    1:45pm Saturday July 1, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Robert Murphy
    OUT: Tom Liberatore (Cork)

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Sharrod Wellingham, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Sam Butler
    OUT: Matt Priddis (General Soreness), Josh Hill (Illness), Shannon Hurn (Concussion), Will Schofield (Hip)

    Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows

    2:10pm Saturday July 1, MCG

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Simon White, David Cuningham, Zac Fisher, Sam Kerridge, Ciaran Sheehan, Liam Sumner
    OUT: Blaine Boekhorst (Omitted), Jarrod Pickett (Omitted), Billie Smedts (Omitted), Sam Petrevski-Seton (Managed), Ed Curnow (Larynx), Jed Lamb (Concussion)

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Mitch McGovern, Riley Knight, David Mackay
    OUT: Charlie Cameron (Wrist), Tom Lynch (Illness), Andy Otten (Omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    4:35pm Saturday July 1, Metricon Stadium

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Gary Ablett, Matt Rosa, Ryan Davis
    OUT: Matt Shaw (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted), Jesse Joyce (Omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Mitchell Hibberd, Corey Wagner
    OUT: Ben Cunnington (Suspension), Trent Dumont (Managed)

    GWS Giants vs Geelong Cats

    7:25pm Saturday July 1, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Josh Kelly, Rory Lobb, Devon Smith
    OUT: Tim Taranto (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Finger), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Lachie Henderson, Aaron Black, Zach Guthrie, Zac Smith
    OUT: Tom Stewart (Facial Fracture), Scott Selwood (Hamstring), George Horlin-Smith (Ankle), Darcy Lang (Leg)
    NEW: Zach Guthrie

    Port Adelaide Power vs Richmond Tigers

    7:40pm Saturday July 1, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Matthew Broadbent, Jared Polec
    OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jake Neade (Omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Oleg Markov, Tyson Stengle
    OUT: Bachar Houli (Suspension), Shai Bolton (Managed)
    NEW: Tyson Stengle

    Essendon Bombers vs Brisbane Lions

    1:10pm Sunday July 2, Etihad Stadium

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Darcy Parish, Cale Hooker, Joshua Begley, Matthew Leuenberger
    OUT: Shaun McKernan (Omitted)
    NEW: Joshua Begley

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Josh Walker, Cedric Cox, Marco Paparone, Jonathan Freeman
    OUT: Dayne Beams (Shoulder)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs Collingwood Magpies

    3:20pm Sunday July 2, MCG

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Ben Stratton, Dallas Willsmore, Kurt Heatherley
    OUT: None

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox, Matthew Scharenberg, Josh Thomas, Jackson Ramsay
    OUT: Ben Crocker (Omitted), James Aish (Omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers vs St Kilda Saints

    4:40pm Sunday July 2, Domain Stadium

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Aaron Sandilands, Nat Fyfe, Brady Grey
    OUT: None

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Jack Steele, Ben Long, Daniel McKenzie
    OUT: None

