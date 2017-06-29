The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 15

Sydney's Friday night match-up with Melbourne is just one of many promising Round 15 matches (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

In a year of footy where just about every match looks like a winner, Round 15 looks especially tantalising – and hard to tip!

I’ll be filling in for Ryan Buckland this week on the Friday Night Forecast for the Melbourne vs Sydney game tomorrow – you’ll just have to wait until then to see who I’m tipping, I’m afraid.

West Coast’s post-bye revival came to an end after a winning streak a whole one game long last week, but, I feel like they can get back on the horse by beating the Bulldogs, even though they’re travelling to Melbourne to do it.

Adelaide aren’t likely to play two bad games in a row and should make short work of Carlton, though as always, the Blues will take any opportunity they get to cause an upset.

How lucky are us North fans that Gary Ablett couldn’t play his 300th last week and instead will celebrate the big milestone against us? I look forward to him gathering 40 touches and kicking five in a Suns home win, on my birthday of all days. That’s just not fair.

Home ground advantage makes GWS and Port Adelaide my tips on Saturday night but I’m not confident on either.

Hawthorn and Collingwood is really splitting hairs at this point, but I haven’t seen Hawthorn play good football two weeks in a row a lot this year, so I’ll say Collingwood.

The Ross Lyon grudge match is always a good one. A trip west may be a little daunting for the Saints but I’d be disappointed in them if they don’t get the job done.

Essendon should get over Brisbane at Etihad – that’s my lock of the week and probably the only game of the week that’s close to being a straightforward tip.

Maddy Friend

Sydney, Bulldogs, Adelaide, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Hawthorn, St Kilda

The first game of the round should be an absolute gem – I’m especially excited to see how the midfield battles unfold. I’m tipping the Swans, just, as I feel like Melbourne’s injury woes might start to take their toll.

The Bulldogs should account for West Coast, given the match is at Etihad, while I’m expecting Adelaide to beat Carlton, but the Blues’ defensive game style will probably give the Crows a few headaches.

Hawthorn and Collingwood will be another close game – I’m tipping the Hawks, who are riding a wave of decent form of late.

Gold Coast should account for North Melbourne at home in Steven May’s 100th and possibly Gary Ablett’s 300th games.

GWS and Geelong should be another great match – I’m tipping the current ladder leaders to get a win at home.

Port Adelaide should be too strong for Richmond, but in a close one, as should the Saints over Freo (despite St Kilda’s deplorable record in Perth).

Essendon and Brisbane shapes as the only real clear-cut match of the round – Bombers by plenty.

Cameron Rose

Sydney, Bulldogs, Adelaide, Gold Coast, GWS, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Collingwood, St Kilda

We’ve got a huge round coming up, one that may prove decisive in the race for top four and top eight spots come the end of the season.

Sydney and Melbourne kick things off, with both sides flying. The Dees are still missing some key players, are at the end of a run of six day breaks, and coming back from Perth. Swans for me, even though I don’t trust them at all yet.

Western Bulldogs shape as too good for a West Coast that has to come to Melbourne but with a forward-line that is makeshift at best. The Dogs should be able to keep the Eagles to a losing score.

Adelaide are shaky and Carlton are honest, but we have to stick with the Crows to bounce back. Gold Coast and North will play a bruise free encounter at Metricon, and it will come down to which set of forwards can get on top. Suns at home.

GWS and Geelong haven’t exactly put together seasons worthy of their ladder positions, but have both found a way when required.

The Giants will be looking to carry on their good from over Brisbane into this week, while the Cats need to play better footy than they displayed against Fremantle. GWS for me.

Port and Richmond is the other big game, the two best defensive sides in the league squaring off. The Power has a cleaner and more effective avenue to goal for the most part, and their scoring power may have the edge over what may be a Tiger midfield advantage. Port at home.

On Sunday, Essendon should be too good for Brisbane, Collingwood and Hawthorn will both reverse their form from last week to see a victory to the Pies, while St Kilda will continue their winning run in Perth over Fremantle.

Round 15 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd MEL vs SYD TBC SYD SYD SYD ? WB vs WCE WCE WB WB WB ? CAR vs ADE ADE ADE ADE ADE ? GCS vs NM GCS GCS GCS GCS ? GWS vs GEE GWS GWS GWS GWS ? PA vs RIC RIC PA PA PA ? ESS vs BRI ESS ESS ESS ESS ? HAW vs COL COL HAW HAW COL ? FRE vs STK STK STK FRE STK ? Last week 7 6 6 7 7 Total 62 68 71 73 68