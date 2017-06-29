The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 17

Getting tips wrong during the Origin window is infuriating, mainly because you know it’s extremely unlikely results like that will get thrown up any other time. Luckily, Round 17 provides The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel a full round to rip into with players refreshed.

Last week, we had the Bulldogs go to Auckland and drop to the Warriors by seven points, the Cowboys almost get rolled at home by Penrith and the Sea Eagles roll into the shire and leave with two competition points.

The Titans got the better of the Tigers in a sloppy game, the Dragons found a way to stage a dramatic comeback against the Knights, the Roosters came back from 12 down to beat the Storm in golden point and the Broncos beat the Raiders on the road with Benji Marshall winding the clock back.

Mary and Greg, along with The Crowd, both picked up five tips while Tim and myself had four out of seven. The Crowd now leads on 84 with Greg eight points back while Tim retains third spot on 70. Mary and myself (69) are tied for last spot – something that I’m out to change.

Parramatta take on Canterbury to open Round 17 in a game that could go any which way, before the Titans host the Dragons and the Broncos take on the Storm in what could be a nail-biter.

The Roosters then host the Sharks in another top of the table battle while the Sea Eagles will look to continue their good form against the Warriors.

It’s almost must-win for the green machine when they host the Johnathan Thurston-less Cowboys before the round closes out with a wooden spoon battle between the Knights and Tigers, and the Panthers in a similar position to the Raiders against South Sydney.

Mary will lead us away this week.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Eels. The Eels have everything to play for while the Bulldogs season is over. Following the bye, I expect the Eels to come out looking refreshed and with the spine seemingly nailed (Gutherson at fullback and Moses and Norman in the halves) there should be enough points in the Eels to see them beat the Dogs.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Both teams had a win last weekend and in the case of the Dragons, it was probably a case of relief after coming back against the Knights. The Titans have been brave, but their injury concerns continue to mount. With a near full strength Dragons squad, I expect them to make it two in a row this weekend.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. This will be one of the best games of the round. Even without the ‘big 3’ last weekend, the Storm were still able to match it with the Roosters who are one of the best teams in the competition. I expect more Benji magic from the Broncos this weekend, but the Storm are the in-form team at the moment and this weekend they will show why.

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Roosters. The Sharks were embarrassed at home last weekend against the Sea Eagles and were unable to come back after giving up an early lead. The Roosters are another team the Sharks cannot afford to give an early lead to – currently with the second best attack in the comp. The Sharks have been ill-disciplined this year and this will not fly against a very entertaining Roosters team.

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Sea Eagles. The Eagles are hot. The Warriors are not (and they also don’t like playing away from home). I see the Warriors capitulating this weekend and Manly continuing their dominance in the competition.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. This will be a real test in character for both teams. The Cowboys need to convince everyone that without JT, they can still be premiership contenders. The Raiders need to prove they can win a footy game. Alas, I think the job in North Queensland will be too hard for the men in green – I’m tipping the Cowboys.

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Knights. The battle for the wooden spoon. This is one of the Knights biggest home games of the year – Mining Family Day. The biggest issue with the Knights is that they don’t seem to be able to put together 80 minutes of consistent football. Luckily this week they are up against another team who can’t get it together. I see the Knights getting the 2 points here and avoiding the wooden spoon.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. The Rabbitohs aren’t a top eight side, so of course Penrith will win this game.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Eels. They’ve had a couple of injury setbacks themselves recently, but they still look like they’ve got a bit more going for them than a Bulldogs outfit that is now without skipper James Graham.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Titans. Tricky one, because neither team is renowned for pumping out good stuff for the full 80 minutes recently. Going with the Titans based purely on their home-ground advantage.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. Presuming all their stars play, they’ll go to Brisbane with a good shot at knocking over a Broncos side minus Anthony Milford and Darius Boyd. The Broncos remain dangerous though.

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Roosters. The Sharks have been anything but convincing recently and although their 6-0 away record must be respected they face a big task to hold the Roosters at bay for the full 80 minutes.

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Sea Eagles. They have moved into the top four and deservedly so. When they’re in the mood they can carve teams up and the Warriors have down-times in games that can cost them plenty.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Raiders. Things aren’t desperate yet for the Raiders, but it’s getting close. If they can’t win at home over a Cowboys side without Johnathan Thurston it might be time to write off their season.

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Knights. The clash of the two leading candidates for the wooden spoon, which is not what they want to hear, but, hey, you reap what you sow. The Knights are showing more heart than the Tigers.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. Disappointing loss against a Cowboys outfit minus Johnathan Thurston last week, but if they have their act together from the start against the Rabbitohs they should be too strong.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Eels. No idea why. Maybe because James Graham is out? I’m going Eels.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Titans. They are at home and the Knights exposed the Dragons last week but the Red V got out of trouble in the dying stages.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. They play well in Brisvegas. Lots of them – like Greg Inglis before them – are from there. They play well. They’ll be hurting from that golden point loss and they won’t stand by and watch Benji Marshall without trying to tackle him.

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. They won’t have enjoyed being beaten like that last week and they’ll be determined to grind out a win. No hooker may be an issue, but I’m guessing Cronulla will be right.

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Sea Eagles. Going to Perth for a home game. I still reckon they’ll win. DCE has a point to prove, so look for him to continue emphatically proving it – he is that good people. Pick him Kevvie.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Raiders. Not changing now. I’m sticking with my boys in Lime Green. They’ll fight and they’ll win.

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Knights! They’ve got to win one and this is probably the battle for the spoon. Who knows but I’d love to see the Knights get up.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. That’s has to hurt losing on last play of the game last week. If the Panthers want to contend then they have to win this one. They may well.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Eels. The Bulldogs are pretty rubbish right at the moment. Sorry, there’s no other way to put it. The Eels weren’t superb before the bye either, but they will thump Canterbury.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. The Titans are better than a chance of taking this one, but they just lack polish. They are prone to lapses and even with Hayne playing well, the Dragons must record a resounding win to get things back on track.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. Hardest game of the week, but it’s impossible to tip against Melbourne, despite their loss in golden point last week. I’m also not sure what Brisbane are doing with their halves and to win

Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. They won’t lose two in a row with a relatively refreshed team. The Roosters might have come back from the dead against Melbourne, but not this time.

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Sea Eagles. They are becoming a team who can cause headaches in September. Daly Cherry-Evans form is superb, and the Warriors – who knows what you’re going to get from them.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. It’s starting to get desperate for Ricky Stuart’s men, but even without Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys should have too much for them.

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Knights. It’s the first time I’ve been confident about a Newcastle victory in a very long time. The Tigers have gone from bad to worse and the Knights effort and energy can’t be questioned most of the time. They lack talent, but they have enough to get the Tigers and ease the pressure on another spoon.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. They had their winning streak haulted in Townsville last week, and if they are going to get back on the horse they have to do it straight away. The Rabbitohs are inconsistent and coming off a bye, but the Panthers have so much to play for and will win here.

Round 17 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd EEL v BUL EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? TIT v DRA TIT TIT DRA DRA ??? BRO v STO STO STO STO STO ??? ROO v SHA SHA ROO ROO SHA ??? SEA v WAR SEA SEA SEA SEA ??? RAI v COW RAI RAI COW COW ??? KNI v TIG KNI KNI KNI KNI ??? RAB v PAN PAN PAN PAN PAN ??? Last week 4 5 5 4 5 Total 70 76 69 69 84

