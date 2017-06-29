It’s time for Michael Cheika to pick and stick now

Michael Cheika needs to pick the best available team and stick with it. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Last year, after England whitewashed the Wallabies 3-0 at home, I wrote an article on what the Wallabies team to play the Rugby Championship should be and how they can redeem themselves by beating the All Blacks at Eden Park for that streak-breaking game.

This time last year, the Wallabies were in a rebuilding phase post-World Cup and with a lot of players leaving the squad you could somewhat except they didn’t have a settled team.

Ironically, this year it’s Deja Vu, and we can’t quite decide which was worse, the 2016 or 2017 June Tests.

The honest truth is that the Wallabies again have failed to impress and are no closer to finding out who their best 23 is. So, lets do this exercise once again hoping that things will improve over the remainder of the year.

This is the squad I picked last year, after the June Tests, to play the All Blacks.

1. Scott Sio

2. Stepehen Moore

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Adam Coleman

5. Rob Simmons

6. Lopeti Timani

7. Michael Hooper

8. David Pocock

9. Will Genia

10. Quade Cooper

11. Henry Speight

12. Reece Hodge

13. Samu Kerevi

14. Dane Haylett-Perry

15. Israel Folau

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

17. James Slipper

18. Allan Ala’alatoa

19. Rory Arnold

20. Sean McMahon

21. Nick Phipps

22. Bernard Foley

23. Tevita Kuridrani

The way I see it, a few players have taken the opportunity and nailed down their respective positions, but the rest are still very much a work in progress.

The Wallabies do not have the same player depth as the All Blacks and aren’t even close to the skill set they possess. Forget about trying to beat the All Blacks, England or even the ‘Boks for that matter.

They need to identify a team that can first beat the likes of Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, France and Argentina first – and beat them consistently.

The key to achieving that is through skill level, player depth, team selection, game plan, attitude and passion.

Let’s start with team selection – which players Michael Cheika should pick and stick with starting immediately. These selections are based on Super Rugby, the June Tests while also building to the future.

1. Allan Ala’alatoa

He is currently the best long-term option and needs to get game time keep improving to his full potential.

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Currently, Polota-Nau offers more than the available options in terms of physicality and ball carrying so has to start in order to win games. The Wallabies need to prioritise finding or grooming a long-term hooker and they need to do it fast.

3. Scott Sio

Again, the only long-term option currently with potential so he needs to have game time to improve his game.

4. Rory Arnold

Needs to start every game when available and strengthen his combination with Adam Coleman while improving his own game.

5. Adam Coleman

The best lock from all the Aussie Super Rugby teams and is the kind the Wallabies exactly need. Half a dozen of Coleman types would single-handedly solve half of the Wallabies problems. Needs to be managed tactfully in terms of game time to avoid injury.

6. Ned Hanigan

A real area of concern, no one seems to know what they want out of this position anymore and who can provide it, but Cheika seems to have decided that Ned Hanigan is the right person for it.

Keep him in the deep end and make him work on all the areas he needs to improve. One thing he has got in spades is attitude and willingness, so give him a full season at Blind Side and see where he is at.

But again, the Wallabies need to identify a solid backup.

7. Michael Hooper

The most talked about position and rightly so. David Pocock is not here so let’s not talk about him for now.

Let’s be practical for a second here, if Hooper has been given the captaincy it is very unlikely that he will be dropped or benched unless there is a drastic drop-off in performance, which I doubt will be the case.

So he is the Wallaby No. 7 and next long-term captain and needs plenty of time to mature as a captain. His role as a No. 7 is a discussion for another time under skills and game plan, but nobody can question his passion, attitude and exceptional work ethic.

The Wallabies need more of that.

8. Lopeti Timani

Another problematic area with no solution emerging anytime soon, so let’s just pick and stick with the conventional type and give him enough game time to be effective and lay the platform for our backs.

Not an 80-minute player though, so he needs to be subbed.

9. Will Genia

Not a very difficult spot to pick currently – he picks himself thanks to a lack of better options – although he needs to regain his old form that made him the best in his position at one time.

10. Quade Cooper

Currently, there is only Foley and Cooper to choose from and we have seen what we get from Foley and we have seen the results.

The Wallabies are not winning and need a point of difference in the play making to start winning. Foley is not bad, but Cooper gives the best attacking opportunities from the two and that’s what the Wallabies need right now.

Quade is a confidence player who needs to be shown some faith, not just one game or a few minutes at the end of every game. He has played second fiddle enough now.

He needs time with Genia to rebuild the combination they had going very well and he needs to improve his goal kicking. Again, a nationwide man hunt should be put in place to find another Test level flyhalf ASAP.

11. Sefa Naivalu / Henry Speight / Marika Korobite / Taqele Naiyaravoro

This is one spot the Wallabies don’t need to worry about too much. All four Fijians can compete for this spot and the best can have it. Currently, Naivalu gets the nod on current form and some welcome speed out wide.

12. Karmichael Hunt

A real head scratcher here, though not in a bad way. Last year we thought we found a genuine No. 12 in Reece Hodge. but he seems to have lost the plot somewhere down the line, or maybe the coaches lost it.

Either way, it seems Hodge will be a super bench utility at least for the moment.

Between Hunt and Beale, the Wallabies should start Hunt at inside-centre to get an immediate benefit from his skill and knowledge and also to let him improve on his game at this level.

13. Samu Kerevi / Tevita Kuridrani

These two Fijians can keep fighting for the spot and may the best man or the man in form get it. I’m happy with that.

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

A bit of a mixed bag but has lots of skill and potential the Wallabies need. Should stick with him and get him to keep improving in his few weak areas.

15. Israel Folau

Pointless arguing about this, it’s too late to change his position now so keep him there. It’s not the end of the world, he can interchange with Haylett-Perry when tactically required. Again, that comes down to the game plan and evolving his positional play and kicking.

16. Stephen Moore

A serious problem the Wallabies have is closing out games and losing composure at the end. Moore’s experience and leadership influence are vital until the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He shouldn’t be a starter unless there is a rookie on the bench. Let the rest of the pack fight for a starting spot with Polota-Nau and keep Moore to finish out games.

17. Toby Smith / Tom Robertson / Paddy Ryan / James Slipper

No one really stands out and this is not a position the Wallabies can brag about. These are the only options for the moment until some new players are blooded.

18. Sekope Kepu

Still has plenty to offer and needs to be out there to close out the game.

19. Ross Haylett-Perry / Sam Carter

Haylett-Perry should be given the chance to prove himself and own the bench spot or even replace Arnold – I hope he does. In the lack of a better option, Sam Carter can be a backup for the bench.

20. Scott Higginbotham

After having 60 minutes of the conventional Timani, Higgers needs come in and add some X factor impact – and he should embrace the role. His leadership and skill set have not been utilised and he and Cheika should sit down for a beer to sort out their issues if they have any.

21. Joe Powell

Currently the best potential long-term option, but has a lot to work on and needs to be given Test game time to learn and improve. The thought of someone else challenging his spot is more than welcome.

22. Bernard Foley

The Iceman can come and close out games, as his skill set is more suited to closing out games.

23. Kurtley Beale / Reece Hodge

Unfortunate that neither of them are starting but invaluable to have coming in from the bench, although Beale will put pressure on Hunt for the starting spot. However, if Beale starts Foley will have to start too, so that leads to a few combination adjustments that can be looked at as an option if absolutely required.

The starting lineup is mostly made up of players who are the best long-term picks and a few are given a chance to improve and get to that stage. The bench, however, is designed to close out games with a lot of experience and leadership mixed with a bit of X-factor.

Michael Cheika then seriously needs to impose the rest of the factors – attitude, skill, player depth and game plan – on this squad and some on himself and his staff. All of which require separate programs and individual articles to discuss upon. But it starts with team selection and giving them time to learn how to win again.