1995 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s over 20 years since the 1995 AFL draft. Here’s how it should look, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Simon Goodwin – Port Adelaide

Goodwin, a fantastic player across his time, playing 275 games, as a two-time premiership player, five time All-Australian, three time best and fairest, and an Adelaide captain for 60 games. He was originally taken with pick 18 in 1996 pre-season draft, but is probably the best player taken in the 1995 draft.

Pick 2 – Brent Harvey – Fitzroy

Harvey, the all-time games record holder in AFL, playing 432 games for 518 goals, was a fantastic player for North Melbourne. He’s a one-time premiership player, four-time All-Australian, five-time best and fairest, E.J Whitten medallist in 1999, and the North Melbourne captain in 2009-2011. He was originally taken with pick 47 due to questioning his short size.

Pick 3 – Ben Cousins – West Coast

Cousins, who was taken as a father-son pick to the Eagles, due to his father, Bryan, having played over 300 games for the Eagles himself. He was an exciting midfielder for the Eagles and Tigers in 270 games, earning the rising star, six-time All-Australian, West Coast captain from 2001-05, four-time best and fairest, 2005 Brownlow Medallist, and 2006 premiership player.

Pick 4 – Barry Hall – Fitzroy

Hall, originally taken with pick 19, made a name for himself as a hard, strong player on field. He was a legendary forward across St Kilda, Sydney, and the Dogs, playing 289 games, kicking 746 goals, 2005 premiership player, Sydney captain for three years, 11-time leading club goalkicker, four time All-Australian, and two time club best and fairest.

Pick 5 – Daniel Chick – Hawthorn

Chick, Ben Cousins’ teammate for a few years, made a name for himself at both Hawthorn and West Coast, playing as a defender and forward in his 252 games, kicking 210 goals. He was Hawthorn’s leading goal kicker in 2002, best-and-fairest in 2000, and 2006 premiership player.

Pick 6 – Peter Bell – St Kilda

Bell, a former North Melbourne and Fremantle midfielder, was a fantastic player across his 286 games. He was selected as an original first year Dockers player, but was delisted, paving the way for North to pounce on him in the Pre-Season Draft. He was a two-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, four-time club best and fairest, and the Fremantle captain for five years.

Pick 7 – Daniel Bradshaw – Fremantle

Bradshaw, a 231 gamer, playing 219 of them for the mighty Lions in their era of dominance, was originally selected with pick 56 in the draft to the Brisbane Bears. He ended his career with 524 goals, two-time premiership player, and 3-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 8 – Matthew Primus – Sydney

Primus, the former ruckman, was a fantastic player. However, his career was affected by knee injuries, which stopped him from playing in the 2004 premiership. He captained Port Adelaide for five years, and is a two-time All-Australian.



Pick 9 – Simon Prestigiacomo – Footscray

Prestigiacomo was a very solid player, playing the best of his footy in defence. Matthew Richardson and Jonathan Brown both stated he was the hardest opponent to play against. He played 233 games, but was unlucky to not win a best and fairest or an All-Australian selection.

Pick 10 – Clint Bizzell – Collingwood

Bizzell was a solid player in his time at both Geelong and Melbourne, playing as a defender who can go forward. He played 163 games across the two clubs and kicked 79 goals in 12 years in the AFL system.