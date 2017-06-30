Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a top of the table battle when the Brisbane Broncos attempt to reverse history, hosting the Melbourne Storm in what could be a finals dress rehearsal. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Storm have had plenty of success in Brisbane over the years, winning 11 of their 14 games played at Suncorp Stadium.
Add to that 27 of 41 in total, and you begin to get a picture of exactly how dominant Craig Bellamy’s men have been in this rivalry.
It’s not showing any signs of slowing down coming into this Round 17 contest either. The Storm, complete with their Queensland Maroons trio of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater have been on fire.
They sit on top of the table with 12 wins from their 15 games. Despite a loss to the Roosters last week, they were the better side for much of the match without their Origin stars, dropping a 12-point lead.
The loss shouldn’t worry Melbourne in the slightest, given how understrength they were and considering their form beforehand.
Smith and Cronk have controlled things, but Slater’s spark and match-winning ability has been second to none.
The Broncos, on the other hand have felt inconsistent, yet sit third place on the ladder. Origin has made itself known on Wayne Bennett’s troops though, with the club losing two of their last four.
At the top of the list of issues is their half rotation. It seems confused and disjointed, with Anthony Milford injured, Kodi Nikorima inconsistent, Ben Hunt seemingly on the outer and Benji Marshall pushing his case for a run in the team.
Hunt will again come from the bench after a stunning second in the Broncos 30-20 victory over the Raiders last week while Marshall and Nikorima have been named to start.
Marshall has recaptured the form that saw him finish second in the 2015 Dally M medal, and has been one of Brisbane’s best over the last few weeks. If he continues to combine with Hunt off the bench, it will take Brisbane a long way towards winning.
Despite that, it’s Brisbane’s forwards who must match Melbourne’s pack, featuring Jesse Bromwich, Dale Finucane, Origin player Tim Glasby and rising second rower Felise Kaufusi.
The returning Korbin Sims must lead the charge for Wayne Bennett’s men, but everyone must stand up or they will get rolled through the middle.
In team news, the Melbourne Origin players are back, while Sims is back for Brisbane.
Prediction
The Storm have an incredible record against the Broncos, and look close to unbeatable when at full strength. Brisbane will give it a shake, but won’t win this one.
Storm by 6.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
42′ – Vuivalu and Chambers struggling to get out of the red-zone on these first couple of plays before the Storm spread it on to the left for Scott who is almost through. Kenny Bromwich to halfway, before Cronk kicks long, finds the grass and it rolls dead.
Broncos 4
Storm 20
8:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:56pm | ! Report
41′ – The Broncos with a strong first set. Pangai the first run, and they find themselves well over halfway through Ofahengaue to end it, Hunt able to bomb from 35 out on the last, with Slater there to take it.
Broncos 4
Storm 20
8:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:55pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams back for the second half. Storm to kick-off.
Broncos 4
Storm 20
8:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Melbourne Storm have taken a commanding 14-point lead into the halftime break over an ordinary Brisbane Broncos outfit at Suncorp Stadium.
While the Storm have looked like scoring a majority of times, their opponents have struggled to hang onto the ball, making a lot of errors and looking lost when they have reached the last tackle.
Ben Hunt and Benji Marshall have shown flashes of their best, but the forwards have been dominated and the Melbourne quartet of Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater have been superb.
Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr have been brilliant on the wings, scoring three of the Storm’s four tries.
The scoring took just five minutes to get going. On the back of an Adam Blair error, the Storm quickly marched onto the attack with Cronk and Slater getting involved with a spread to the right for Vunivalu to score.
Addo-Carr had the next, taking a ball from Will Chambers and easily stepping around his winger to score, after both Munster and Cronk had been involved in the lead up play.
It was 14-0 in the very next set as the Storm busted the Broncos’s line open from long range. Munster went through, finding Tohu Harris who was tackled 20 metres out. They quickly spread it to the right, set up a three-on-one situation and it was Curtis Scott to pounce.
The Broncos picked up their opening points as Ben Hunt took on the line and went over the top of Slater to score, but the Storm quickly had the lead going back out as Vunivalu scored a second off a cross-field kick.
8:46pm
Emcie said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Broncos started with some high risk footy and it didn’t pay off. Without storm scoring off brisbane errors the game looks much more even. Broncos really need to improve their execution if they’re going to have any chance of winning this
8:44pm
Johnybulldog said | 8:44pm | ! Report
Damn those bloody Titans Scotty!
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Dragons were part of your multi I’m going to take it?
I’m just disappointed in the Dragons mate – they have to turn it around.
8:40pm
Craig said | 8:40pm | ! Report
Broncos looking average. I was hoping for a big game from Thaiday which may have earnt him an origin recall, but he’s been ordinary.
8:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:40pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
8:46pm
Joe said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Great first half. Vunivalu was outstanding for his second try. Got bumped off the ball but his eyes never left it. Broncos sloppy but came back strong. This game is far from over.
8:48pm
Sean said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Its over. Storm dont lose from this far in front with the big 3 there.
8:48pm
Rory said | 8:48pm | ! Report
It’s not going great. Horrid defense from the Broncos, and admittedly I don’t watch many Storm games and I just realised that jeez they get away with an unfathomable amount of turning in the ruck. I never realised.
As it seems we have Hunt and Pangai jr to carry us.. I hope they’re up to the task
8:51pm
Emcie said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Still concerned about Hunt next year Scott?
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Harris over halfway on the first play of this set, before Solomona gets through the middle. A spread right for Scoott, then back through the middle with Finucane and Kenny Bromwich pushing inside 20. Bit of a nothing set, but they almost get something from nothing on the last. Munster kicks it for the corner, gets a deflection into the hands of Addo-Carr who loses his balance short of the line with Pearson dragging him over the sideline.
That’ll be the end of the first half. Storm dominating the first 40.
Brisbane Broncos 6
Melbourne Storm 20
8:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:37pm | ! Report
39′ – The Broncos with an ordinary set, but end up with six again before spilling it. A penalty now for Melbourne as they come out of their own end.
Broncos 6
Storm 20