Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a top of the table battle when the Brisbane Broncos attempt to reverse history, hosting the Melbourne Storm in what could be a finals dress rehearsal. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Storm have had plenty of success in Brisbane over the years, winning 11 of their 14 games played at Suncorp Stadium.

Add to that 27 of 41 in total, and you begin to get a picture of exactly how dominant Craig Bellamy’s men have been in this rivalry.

It’s not showing any signs of slowing down coming into this Round 17 contest either. The Storm, complete with their Queensland Maroons trio of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater have been on fire.

They sit on top of the table with 12 wins from their 15 games. Despite a loss to the Roosters last week, they were the better side for much of the match without their Origin stars, dropping a 12-point lead.

The loss shouldn’t worry Melbourne in the slightest, given how understrength they were and considering their form beforehand.

Smith and Cronk have controlled things, but Slater’s spark and match-winning ability has been second to none.

The Broncos, on the other hand have felt inconsistent, yet sit third place on the ladder. Origin has made itself known on Wayne Bennett’s troops though, with the club losing two of their last four.

At the top of the list of issues is their half rotation. It seems confused and disjointed, with Anthony Milford injured, Kodi Nikorima inconsistent, Ben Hunt seemingly on the outer and Benji Marshall pushing his case for a run in the team.

Hunt will again come from the bench after a stunning second in the Broncos 30-20 victory over the Raiders last week while Marshall and Nikorima have been named to start.

Marshall has recaptured the form that saw him finish second in the 2015 Dally M medal, and has been one of Brisbane’s best over the last few weeks. If he continues to combine with Hunt off the bench, it will take Brisbane a long way towards winning.

Despite that, it’s Brisbane’s forwards who must match Melbourne’s pack, featuring Jesse Bromwich, Dale Finucane, Origin player Tim Glasby and rising second rower Felise Kaufusi.

The returning Korbin Sims must lead the charge for Wayne Bennett’s men, but everyone must stand up or they will get rolled through the middle.

In team news, the Melbourne Origin players are back, while Sims is back for Brisbane.

Prediction

The Storm have an incredible record against the Broncos, and look close to unbeatable when at full strength. Brisbane will give it a shake, but won’t win this one.

Storm by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.