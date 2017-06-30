Caulfield quaddie preview July 1

Racing this Saturday the 1st of July comes to us from Caulfield where as per usual I will run through my thoughts on the early quaddie and the regular/late quaddie, let’s hope we can snag a result!

Early Quaddie

First Leg – Dream Thoroughbreds Handicap 2000M 3Y HCP

Going with just the two runners here, they fought the race out last time at Flemington and I think they will do the same again here. 2 Kiwia is a promising type who finished off nicely two back at Cranbourne the form to come out of the race has been good then just no match for Royal Order last time out.

4 Royal Order did plenty wrong from the corner at Ballarat but was far too good for them, swung wide and ran them down at Flemington, win was very impressive and will be in the finish again.

Second Leg – Sheen Group Plate 1600M BM78

1 Coldstone was going very well before fading at the end of 2040M in open grade, back to a mile and back in grade here, can be in the finish.

2 Curragh is racing well but always finding a few better, comes back to 1600M and suited at this level, can figure in the finish.

5 Cosmic Lights, sound in the Echuca Cup and very good without much luck at The Valley and then got too far back and ran on at his most recent start.

12 Hardington resumes and makes his Aussie debut here, no placings fresh or no wins under 2050M, watch the market on this one. To hit peak further, could be one to follow.

13 Approved Anger, battled last time out but looked very impressive winning first two this prep, the mile is no issue here.

14 Sir Sagamore, saved ground from off midfield at Bendigo, no match for those wider in the last 50M, second at this trip in 2016 in the Silver Bowl final.

Third Leg – Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap 1100M 3YF HCP

1 Clipper only two defeats have come at 1200M but she has run well in both and both on dry, so unbeaten 1100M and on the wet.

5 Invictum Domina trialled well before an impressive win fresh in BM70 grade, drops back to 1100M but can win.

6 If Not Now When covered ground last time out and ran home hard against the early pattern, was good in Adelaide prior to that, she’s ready to win here.

8 Unique Lovely charged home from midfield against the early pattern at The Valley and had also impressed fresh at Swan Hill, go well here.

15 Misty Girl is going in if she runs here, sat deep and raced away on debut, she looked city class that day and ran around eight lengths quicker than the other maiden.

Last Leg – Tile Importer Handicap Mares BM90 1200M

1 Whistle Baby was dominant two back then just didn’t get any room or luck last time! Big weight here but should go well!

2 A Lotta Love wasn’t far away in a strong race last time out, Miss Gunpowder who was second there then came out and won, handy mare.

4 Grey Street was a touch keen last time out but prior to that she was good when wide, prefer her here at Caulfield any rain about helps!

5 Snake Charmer was way back in trip last time out and ran them down nicely, was heavily backed that day, can figure in the finish here.

6 Sullivan Bay did well on a hot speed at Lakeside and then led at The Valley and just no match for them when the pattern swung against the leaders.

8 Niminypiminy good late splits at 1000M then flashed home last time out, looks ready to win!

9 Swiss Kiss too strong as odds on favourite first up and always wide at The Valley win second up so have to forgive her that day, fitter here and can win.

10 Foreign Affair just missed out behind in form horse last time out, all wins on good but equally capable on the wet.

11 Forbidden Kisses former Queenslander who didn’t have the best of the luck fresh at The Valley racing in restricted room. Has second up form!

Late Quaddie

First Leg – SECUREcorp Handicap 1400M 3Y HCP

1 Revolving Door was very good when resuming first up as a gelding the pattern helped but was very good and has been stakes grade competitive.

2 Nikitas returned in good order when winning first up, then has been second placed in both runs after that behind some useful horses.

5 Valliano just knuckled at the start at Lakeside but recovered to look the winner late before tiring, lost the plot last time!

6 Cannot Be Serios did enough when fresh, blinkers on and closed nicely last time out, probably wants a tad futher but has the talent to win this. Beat some handy horses at his last win in Sydney.

8 Enigman had a sound return in a solid race at Caulfield then went to Bendigo and bolted in to win the Elmore cup, can go on with it here.

Second Leg – Moorookyle Park Handicap 1400M BM84

Going with just the one runner here and I think he should be winning this! 13 Data Point, returned as a gelding this prep and bolted in first up and has placed in both runs after that, good behind Cannyescent at Sandown who has been in hot form then second behind the good Petrology last start at The Valley over 1600M back to 1400M here and ready to win again!

Third Leg – Ladbrokes Handicap 1200M BM84

1 Smackdown good return in a strong race at Swan Hill, almost all of his wins have come first or second up, in the Weir yard now.

2 Divine Mr Artie resumes here, won a Flemington BM84 when fresh last prep then close up in a Standish with weight scale dead against, can win here.

4 Heza Ripper, latest four wins have come here when leading, wide last time, ran a great race here back in April.

5 Act Of Valour went inside and not in the best ground when fresh and ran well, nice ride and loved the fight second up, nutted on the line latest.

8 Leodoro was just so unlucky last time, horrible if you were on him but you couldn’t help but look! Can hit back from a wide gate here!

9 Portman resumes here and won a maiden easily fresh last prep, promising four year old, like the Snitzson form.

10 Zara Bay followed the winner along the inside and good late splits fresh, her second up form is good and 1200M suits here.

11 Wind Force is racing well, on pace and bit too strong for them in 78 grade latest, building a nice 1200M record.

Last Leg – Quayclean Handicap 1800M HCP

5 Magic Consol is flying now! Beaten by Petrology last time who can put a good run in every now and again! Must go in here.

7 Longeron going better than the form says, has been on speed in run on races of late, to 1800M here isn’t an issue. Giving him one more chance here.

12 Beluga Blue raced on speed before dashing away for a strong win in Adelaide, blew the start last time but had good late splits and can win again.

13 Vassal has been beaten about 7 lengths in two recent trials, waiting for 2000M and beyond but he can figure in the finish here second up.

15 Overberg well the blinkers went on and they backfired last time they come off here, ran well here last time but in form winner had last crack.

16 Scapa Cove not really suited back in trip at Flemington then solid at Sale last time out but had a chance last time, can figure at a nice price.