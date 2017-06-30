Federer backs Kyrgios as Wimbledon danger

Roger Federer is urging Nick Kyrgios to keep his cool and back his grasscourt pedigree as he bids to become Australia’s first Wimbledon champion in 15 years.

Federer is unsure if Kyrgios is ready to go all the way after an injury-riddled and emotionally turbulent run through the claycourt season, but says the 22-year-old has already proven he’s capable of a breakout tournament if his body and mind hold up.

“Just play focused, play inspired and believe in himself,” Federer told AAP ahead of Friday’s all-important draw in London.

“Yeah, he’s one of top contenders to surprise anybody.

“He’s got a great game on grass. He’s going to be really tough to beat.”

A grand slam junior champion and former winner of the Wimbledon boys’ doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios burst onto the world spotlight with a stunning fourth-round win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in 2014.

He backed that magnificent run up with another quarter-final appearance at the 2015 Australian Open to be the youngest player since the great Federer to reach the last eight at two different grand slam events.

But Kyrgios has yet to parlay his undoubted potential into a major semi-final and Federer believes that should be the Canberran’s first aim.

“He’s played great this season when he’s on, so I hope we’ll see that Nick this week – or the next couple of weeks,” Switzerland’s 18-time grand slam champion said.

“To win the tournament, I mean look, he’s never been to the semis of a slam, (just) a quarter. So that’s the next hurdle for him.

“That’s what I used to look at when I was young: when can I make my first semis? And I did it here in 2003.

“That was like a big deal when I won my quarter-final match so I think before talking about winning and all that stuff, that’s what he has to do because he will have to upset somebody to get to the semis.”

Cautiously optimistic about his own chances of landing an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon crown, Federer was a month shy of his 22nd birthday when he scored that breakthrough quarter-final win over Sjeng Schalken in 2003.

He then took down Andy Roddick in the semis and captured his maiden major with victory over Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final 14 years ago.

Kyrgios is two months past his 22nd birthday, a year older than when Lleyton Hewitt won in 2002 and is Australia’s only men’s seed this year at the All England Club.