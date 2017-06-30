Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The struggling Gold Coast Titans take on the sixth-placed St George Illawarra Dragons this Friday night which is sure to have major effects on the top eight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6pm AEST.

The Titans are in deep trouble, a loss here at home to St George would almost guarantee them a spot outside the top eight with many teams scrapping and fighting for a position in the finals this coming September.

Despite a win last weak against the last placed Tigers, the Titans are deeply out of form winning only one from their past five games.

They have been far below what has been expected of them this season and have struggled thanks to an ongoing injury list reflecting on poor performances on the pitch.

Despite this they enter the match with the Dragons with some confidence after beating the Tigers last weekend, and will look to add to that with a win over the top eight side.

The Dragons while sitting comfortable inside the eight have certainly struggled in recent weeks. Near the top of the table for a while, the Dragons have slowly fallen down the ladder after injuries and poor performances during the Origin period have left them in a slightly less gracious spot.

Despite the win at home over Newcastle last week, the Dragons have been dire recently, losing their previous two games and only just beating the struggling Knights outfit by 4.

Prediction

This is difficult to call, with many factors which could impact the result of the match. However I believe the Titans will sneak home by 6 this Friday night.

