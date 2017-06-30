Houli hit with four-game AFL ban on appeal

The AFL Appeal Board has doubled Bachar Houli’s suspension, meaning Richmond will be without the defender for four weeks.

The three-man board took just 10 minutes to uphold the historic appeal by AFL operations manager Simon Lethlean following a marathon two-hour hearing that became mired in legal argument.

This is the first time the AFL has appealed against a tribunal verdict.

Houli was referred directly to the tribunal after his forearm swipe collected Carlton opponent Jed Lamb to the head and knocked him out.

The tribunal reduced Houli’s ban to only two matches on account of his character – the AFL counsel had wanted four – and the lighter penalty sparked uproar around the AFL.

Richmond submitted several character references at the tribunal hearing, including from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and media commentator and academic Waleed Aly.

Lethlean appealed on the grounds the penalty was manifestly inadequate and the appeals board agreed.

In handing down the four-match ban, board chairman Peter O’Callaghan QC said the tribunal had erred in law.

“Undoubtedly, he is deserving of the highest praise,” O’Callaghan said of Houli.

“But that cannot and should not distract from the objective fact that the strike was high and resulted in (Lamb) being made unconscious and quite unable to play out the match.

“A blow from a person of exemplary character has the same effect as a blow from a person of bad character.”

Lamb will miss Carlton’s game against Adelaide this Saturday because of the concussion he suffered from the blow.

The extended ban means Houli also misses Richmond’s round-18 match against top side GWS, as well as the game against Brisbane the week before.

“The decision has been made and I accept it,” Houli said after the hearing.

“My concern is and always has been for Jed and I hope he recovers really quick.

“The other thing is we move on with life and I will do my best to help the team prepare for the next few games.”

Lethlean also made a statement: “The appeals board tonight has reinforced the AFL’s position on the importance of protecting the head and the health and safety of our players.

“I am satisfied with that result.”

Lethlean also praised Houli: “He’s a leader in our game, a player and a person of great integrity.

“His remorse for his actions were clear after the completion of the match.

“Our actions in appealing the tribunal decision were about protecting players from injury to the head and this is very important to us.”

This is the first suspension for Houli in his 162-game AFL career.