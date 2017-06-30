Melbourne Demons vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons host the Sydney Swans at the MCG tonight, with the finals implications for both teams huge. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the MCG on Friday night, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

The Demons have an 8-5 record, if you can believe it, and are sitting in fifth on the ladder thanks to having the fourth-best percentage in the competition.

Simply put, it’s been a remarkable season for the red and the blue, with new coach Simon Goodwin delivering the step forward fans hoped for.

Goodwin has turned the Demons from a defence-focused outfit under Paul Roos to one that is capable and confident when playing attacking footy.

In 13 games for the season, they have kicked just 16 points less than they did in the entire 22-game 2014 season (Paul Roos’ first year in charge).

This really is a story of fish out of water because while Melbourne have gone from rags to riches, Sydney have made the opposite transition.

The Swans, who have finished as the minor premiers twice and played in grand finals twice in the last three year, are now cast in the role of the battling team hoping against hope to play finals.

They lost the first six games of the year in a remarkable slump, but have busted out of it in recent times to win six of their last seven.

That has them at a 6-7 record overall and just a win or so short of playing in finals, but their fixture to close out the year isn’t the easiest.

They still need to play all of the current top three at least once and if they don’t manage to beat at least one of them, can’t afford to drop any of their other matches for the year.

Simply put tonight, the Swans must win or their chances of September footy will grow thing indeed.

