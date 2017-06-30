NRL blockbusters, All Blacks vs Lions and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

After weeks and weeks of bye rounds and State of Origin interruptions, we’re back to a full slate of AFL and NRL matches.

Of course, to watch it all you’ll have to jet up, down and around Australia to witness all the best football action in person, and don’t forget to hop over to New Zealand on Saturday night for a big Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions.

Sound a bit unrealistic? It’s not. You can do it all on the telly at the touch of a button – below is our guide to the best sporting events on TV this weekend.

Please note that all broadcast times listed are in AEST.

Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

AFL

Melbourne and Sydney get us started on a busy week of AFL action, before Hawthorn and Collingwood, two of the biggest clubs in the game, meet on Sunday afternoon.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Demons vs Swans 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy Saturday Bulldogs vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy Saturday Blues vs Crows 2:00 PM 5:00 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports Saturday Suns vs Kangaroos 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy Saturday Giants vs Cats 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except SA), Fox Footy Saturday Power vs Tigers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports Sunday Bombers vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy Sunday Hawks vs Magpies 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports Sunday Dockers vs Saints 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy

Rugby League

This weekend’s NRL action features a Friday night blockbuster with two of the most successful teams in the comp, the Broncos and Storm, going head to head at Suncorp Stadium.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Titans vs Dragons 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League Friday Broncos vs Storm 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League Saturday Roosters vs Sharks 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League Saturday Sea Eagles vs Warriors 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Saturday Raiders vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Sunday Knights vs Tigers 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League Sunday Rabbitohs vs Panthers 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Rugby Union

The Wallabies’ mid-year Tests might be done and dusted, but there’s still an All Blacks series against the British and Irish Lions to feast your eyes on.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Saturday All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports

Day-by-Day TV Guide

Friday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) NRL Titans vs Dragons 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League AFL Demons vs Swans 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy NRL Broncos vs Storm 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Saturday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) AFL Bulldogs vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy AFL Blues vs Crows 2:00 PM 5:00 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports NRL Roosters vs Sharks 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League AFL Suns vs Kangaroos 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy NRL Sea Eagles vs Warriors 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Rugby Union All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports AFL Giants vs Cats 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except SA), Fox Footy NRL Raiders vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League AFL Power vs Tigers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports

Sunday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) AFL Bombers vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy NRL Knights vs Tigers 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League AFL Hawks vs Magpies 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports NRL Rabbitohs vs Panthers 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League AFL Dockers vs Saints 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy