 

NRL blockbusters, All Blacks vs Lions and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    After weeks and weeks of bye rounds and State of Origin interruptions, we’re back to a full slate of AFL and NRL matches.

    Of course, to watch it all you’ll have to jet up, down and around Australia to witness all the best football action in person, and don’t forget to hop over to New Zealand on Saturday night for a big Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions.

    Sound a bit unrealistic? It’s not. You can do it all on the telly at the touch of a button – below is our guide to the best sporting events on TV this weekend.

    Please note that all broadcast times listed are in AEST.

    Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

    AFL

    Melbourne and Sydney get us started on a busy week of AFL action, before Hawthorn and Collingwood, two of the biggest clubs in the game, meet on Sunday afternoon.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Demons vs Swans 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Saturday Bulldogs vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Blues vs Crows 2:00 PM 5:00 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
    Saturday Suns vs Kangaroos 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Giants vs Cats 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except SA), Fox Footy
    Saturday Power vs Tigers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
    Sunday Bombers vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    Sunday Hawks vs Magpies 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports
    Sunday Dockers vs Saints 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy

    Steele Sidebottom Collingwood Magpies AFL 2014

    (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

    Rugby League

    This weekend’s NRL action features a Friday night blockbuster with two of the most successful teams in the comp, the Broncos and Storm, going head to head at Suncorp Stadium.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Titans vs Dragons 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League
    Friday Broncos vs Storm 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Saturday Roosters vs Sharks 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Sea Eagles vs Warriors 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Raiders vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Knights vs Tigers 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League
    Sunday Rabbitohs vs Panthers 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Rugby Union

    The Wallabies’ mid-year Tests might be done and dusted, but there’s still an All Blacks series against the British and Irish Lions to feast your eyes on.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Saturday All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports

    Day-by-Day TV Guide

    Friday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    NRL Titans vs Dragons 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League
    AFL Demons vs Swans 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    NRL Broncos vs Storm 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Dan Hannebery Sydney Swans AFL 2016

    (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

    Saturday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    AFL Bulldogs vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
    AFL Blues vs Crows 2:00 PM 5:00 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
    NRL Roosters vs Sharks 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    AFL Suns vs Kangaroos 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    NRL Sea Eagles vs Warriors 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports
    AFL Giants vs Cats 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except SA), Fox Footy
    NRL Raiders vs Cowboys 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    AFL Power vs Tigers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Sports

    Sunday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    AFL Bombers vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    NRL Knights vs Tigers 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League
    AFL Hawks vs Magpies 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports
    NRL Rabbitohs vs Panthers 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    AFL Dockers vs Saints 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy

