NRL blockbusters, All Blacks vs Lions and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

After weeks and weeks of bye rounds and State of Origin interruptions, we’re back to a full slate of AFL and NRL matches.
Of course, to watch it all you’ll have to jet up, down and around Australia to witness all the best football action in person, and don’t forget to hop over to New Zealand on Saturday night for a big Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions.
Sound a bit unrealistic? It’s not. You can do it all on the telly at the touch of a button – below is our guide to the best sporting events on TV this weekend.
Please note that all broadcast times listed are in AEST.
Sport-by-Sport TV Guide
AFL
Melbourne and Sydney get us started on a busy week of AFL action, before Hawthorn and Collingwood, two of the biggest clubs in the game, meet on Sunday afternoon.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Demons vs Swans
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Bulldogs vs Eagles
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Blues vs Crows
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Suns vs Kangaroos
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Giants vs Cats
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Seven (except SA), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Power vs Tigers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
|Sunday
|Bombers vs Lions
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Hawks vs Magpies
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports
|Sunday
|Dockers vs Saints
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
Rugby League
This weekend’s NRL action features a Friday night blockbuster with two of the most successful teams in the comp, the Broncos and Storm, going head to head at Suncorp Stadium.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Titans vs Dragons
|5:50 PM
|7:50 PM
|Fox League
|Friday
|Broncos vs Storm
|7:50 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|Saturday
|Roosters vs Sharks
|2:50 PM
|5:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Sea Eagles vs Warriors
|5:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Raiders vs Cowboys
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Knights vs Tigers
|1:50 PM
|3:50 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Rabbitohs vs Panthers
|3:50 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Rugby Union
The Wallabies’ mid-year Tests might be done and dusted, but there’s still an All Blacks series against the British and Irish Lions to feast your eyes on.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Saturday
|All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports
Day-by-Day TV Guide
Friday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|NRL
|Titans vs Dragons
|5:50 PM
|7:50 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Demons vs Swans
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|NRL
|Broncos vs Storm
|7:50 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Saturday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|AFL
|Bulldogs vs Eagles
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
|AFL
|Blues vs Crows
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
|NRL
|Roosters vs Sharks
|2:50 PM
|5:20 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Suns vs Kangaroos
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
|NRL
|Sea Eagles vs Warriors
|5:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Rugby Union
|All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|AFL
|Giants vs Cats
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Seven (except SA), Fox Footy
|NRL
|Raiders vs Cowboys
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Power vs Tigers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven (SA only), Fox Sports
Sunday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|AFL
|Bombers vs Lions
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
|NRL
|Knights vs Tigers
|1:50 PM
|3:50 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Hawks vs Magpies
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Seven (except QLD, WA), Fox Sports
|NRL
|Rabbitohs vs Panthers
|3:50 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|AFL
|Dockers vs Saints
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
