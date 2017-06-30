Silly Saturday: My bank builders

After a good go last weekend, I felt I would take the opportunity to publish my first article offering my three best bets and my two value shots for Saturday’s racing.

Best Bets

Race 1 Morphettville – No. 4 General Custer

A Victorian trained horse that thoroughly enjoys the trip to Adelaide, during this preparation the gelding has gone two from two on the Morphettville Parks Circuit.

This Saturday he finds himself on the Main Track but don’t doubt his success there either, winning two out of three on the track and distance. Trainer Andrew Noblet will also be excited by the prospect of the currently rated Soft 5 Track as the 5-year-old is a proven soft performer.

Race 6 Morphettville – No. 14 Miss Jane

Locally trained Filly Miss Jane takes on the 1200m three-year-old Sabois race on the weekend, the field is talented and if the pace is on there are opportunities from just about everywhere for a late swoop.

But instead, I’ll be taking Miss Jane who is likely to lead. Her debut win at Gawler was dominant when she led from the front and then extended to absolutely trash her rivals. Under the steering of lead and star jockey Jamie Kah, she’ll put in a good showing.

Race 2 Caufield – No.2 Kiwia

The gelding trained by Darren Weir has had four starts and hasn’t missed the placings. He will start a short-priced favourite here, and I’m confident he salutes for the punters.

His only other try at the distance came BM78 at Flemington as he finished second to one of his rivals in this race Royal Order. I’m confident here that Weir and his team have him in top condition for the win, as a side bet the Kiwia, Royal Order quinella is most defiantly an opportunity again in this one.

Value Shots

Race 8 Rosehill – No. 4 Princefamous

The 5-year-old gelding gets the steer from champ Hugh Bowman in this race. If we combine that with his first up record we are looking at a solid showing from the Snowden-trained gelding.

He is fairly one-paced and is likely to sit as the inside leader and do his best to grind out a victory. Watch the betting as it is likely to be crunched in.

Race 6 Sunshine Coast – Nu. 7 War Baby

This five-year-old mare does her best work later in her preparation and this will be her 13th for her prep and most likely her last. In her the last run in the Group 3 Tatts Cup last Saturday, she was outdone by a class horse on the straight (Rudy) and finished third.

She raced a little too keen at the start and just ran out of tickets with about 100 to go. Her race will be kept under control a little more this time in with the extra distance and she’ll look to go well.